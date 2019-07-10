Quantcast
Children’s charity pulls out of stripper tournament at Trump golf course

1 min ago

The non-profit group associated with the “stripper” golf tournament at a course owned by President Donald Trump has decided to pull out of the event at the last minute.

After a Washington Post report by David Fahrenthold, the nonprofit group Miami Allstars Foundation admitted that they’re not going to join and that the event should probably be canceled.

“We’re not participating, and I think you should cancel the event,” the group’s head Carlos Alamilla told Fahrenthold he told organizers.

There were also questions about the nonprofit status of the group because the state said that they didn’t have it on their books. Alamilla said it was because the group missed the deadline for registration but that they are a legitimate charity.

He told Fahrenthold that the event organizers “offered an unspecified payment as a result of the tournament.” He didn’t realize the group’s logo would be used on ads depicting the strippers as “caddy girls.”

The event is still being advertised as of Wednesday.

Read the full report on it here.

Internet obliterates Mississippi Republican for refusing to talk to female reporter without male chaperone

17 mins ago

July 10, 2019

This week, Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who is running for governor, blocked a female reporter from shadowing his campaign unless she was accompanied by a man. He said that he was invoking the "Billy Graham Rule," refusing to be alone with women to protect the sanctity of his marriage — a practice also famously followed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Faced with criticism, Foster doubled down on his decision on Wednesday, characterizing it as an expression of his Christian faith:

Ambassadors admit most of them think Trump is inept: ‘It could have been any of us’

19 mins ago

July 10, 2019

Speaking on the assurance of anonymity, one ambassador admitted that the comments about President Donald Trump by U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch could have been said by any of the ambassadors.

That ambassador isn't the only one, however, Axios noted.

"I knew that nothing would remain secret, so I sent them in a most confidential manner," said former French ambassador Gérard Araud. "It’s what happens when a populist leader takes command in a liberal democracy. These people don’t recognize or accept the idea that an ambassador or a bureaucrat could be of any use. They only want to deal with other leaders.”

Continue Reading
 

Second federal court judge rejects Justice Department request to swap-out lawyers

48 mins ago

July 10, 2019

The judge overseeing the Maryland complaint on the case about the census question has rejected the U.S. Justice Department's request to swap out new lawyers.

According to court documents District Judge George Hazel made it clear "James Burnham, Garrett Coyle, Stephen Ehrilich, Courtney Enlow, Carol Federighi, Joshua Gardner, John Griffiths, Martin Tomlinson and Brett Shumate must all remain on counsel.

He said that he does agree that the attorney general has the authority to choose who shall "attend to the interest of the United States" but that a "change in counsel does not create a clean slate for a party to proceed as if prior representation made to the Court were not in fact made."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

