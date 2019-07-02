Chile, Argentina prepare for spectacular solar eclipse
Day will briefly turn to night Tuesday over large parts of Chile and Argentina as a total eclipse of the Sun plunges a vast swath of the southern Pacific and the cone of South America into darkness.
Both countries will be under the narrow, 6,000-mile long band that will experience a total eclipse when the Moon will completely block the Sun.
According to Chilean astronomers, the breathtaking natural phenomenon will begin at 13:01 (17:01 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean and a 95 mile (150 kilometer)-wide band of total darkness is set to reach Chile’s coast 4.38 pm (2038 GMT), then cross into southeastern Argentina.
People in some areas under the path of the eclipse will experience more than two minutes of total darkness, the Chilean Foundation of Astronomy says.
“There’s a lot of expectation. This is a historic event in the region,” said Catalina Henriquez, who runs an astrotourism agency in Vicuna, a town 280 miles north of Santiago renowned for clear skies that have made it Chile’s “astronomy capital”.
Vicuna is part of the Coquimbo region that is dotted with observatories equipped with high-powered telescopes and where the eclipse will be strongest.
An estimated 300,000 tourists have flocked to the region where dryness, crystal-clear air and low light pollution has created a stargazers’ paradise.
Matias Badilla, 19, said his family had been anticipating the event for years. “It’s something we’ve been planning for a long time. For us, to see it so closely in such a beautiful place is something that we couldn’t miss.”
Thousands of people have descended on the nearby town of La Higuera, located on the so-called “path of totality,” where the eclipse is predicted to last longest, around 2 minutes and 36 seconds.
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and several members of his cabinet will watch the event from the La Silla Observatory, on a mountain peak towering 2,400 meters over the Atacama Desert, operated by the European Southern Observatory.
The observatory and its fleet of powerful telescopes will livestream the event on the internet and has also opened to the public, hosting school tours along with talks and workshops.
“The 2019 total solar eclipse will last about 1 minute and 52 seconds from the La Silla summit. The Sun will be setting just as the entire eclipse ends and the peak of totality will happen when the Sun is a mere 13 degrees above the horizon from the view of La Silla Observatory,” the observatory said.
Further south, the capital Santiago will experience a near-total eclipse.
Solar eclipses happen when the Sun, the Moon and Earth line up, allowing the Moon to cast its shadow on Earth.
The next total eclipse will be visible in southern Chile on December 14, 2020.
CNN
White House aides frustrated Ivanka stole the spotlight from Trump during overseas trip: report
White House aides who were hoping to capitalize on what they consider one of President Donald Trump's more successful forays overseas are furious that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, ended grabbing so many of the headlines by popping up in photos with world leaders.
According to a report at Daily Beast, White House staffers are pushing back at reports that Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, sat in on meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, stating, "Although they met Kim, Jared and Ivanka did not participate in the closed-door meeting.”
Investigation of secret border patrol group launched as new degrading Facebook posts surface
A ProPublica story revealing demeaning posts directed at Latina lawmakers prompted widespread revulsion. Immigration officials said such comments violate the agency’s code of conduct and promised that violators will be held accountable.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has opened an investigation into vulgar and misogynistic social media posts made by members of a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents.
Doctors end life support for Frenchman in landmark right-to-die case
French doctors were set to begin turning off life support on Tuesday for quadriplegic road accident victim Vincent Lambert, marking the latest twist in a hugely controversial right-to-die case that has divided his family and public opinion.
The main doctor treating Lambert, Vincent Sanchez, informed his family by email that he intended to start removing life support in line with a French court ruling last Friday, according to the message which was shared with AFP.