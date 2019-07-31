Chris Matthews repeats old, vaguely racist joke about Biden and Obama
In the leadup to Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Detroit, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews repeated one of his old, subtly racist jokes about President Barack Obama while discussing Joe Biden’s role as his vice president with Biden campaign strategist Symone Sanders.
“You know, he had an interesting role as VP for Obama,” said Matthews. “You know, I think he was a guy who tried to make — he was sort of like, in the old days, Ed McMahon and Johnny Carson. He was the regular guy, Carson was a bit aloof, you’re too young to know this I guess, and he sort of made Obama, who’s very intellectual and visionary, he brought him back to regular people. I always say, he put the apostrophe in Obama. You know what I mean? He made him a regular guy. Now I think he’s trying to get back to sort of remind people that.”
Presumably, by “putting the apostrophe in Obama,” (“O’Bama,” as if it’s an Irish name) Matthews means he made Obama look more relatable — as if whiteness equals relatability. Nor is this the first time Matthews has made this joke — he originally said it all the way back in 2008, when Obama was first running for president.
Watch below:
Counterintelligence expert demands to know ‘whose interest’ Mitch McConnell is working for — America or Russia
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has drawn scrutiny for his inaction on Russian hacking and protecting U.S. elections. It was MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, who named McConnell Moscow Mitch, prompting the hashtag to trend on Twitter for three days. McConnell has tried to fight back, saying that he believes in election security and has already allocated funds for it.
Still, the so-called "Grim Reaper of legislation" is refusing to allow an election security bill come to the floor. The appearance is that McConnell is covering for Trump and carrying the water for Russia. A new report out Wednesday revealed that McConnell's top former staffers are lobbying for an aluminum company in the U.S. that is funded by a Russian company owned by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The new plant would be located in McConnell's state, Kentucky. Lobbying disclosures revealed McConnell was on their list of people they lobbied.
Tim Ryan says Medicare for All will lose Democrats ’48 states’ — but he’s co-sponsoring almost the same bill
On Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) got into a testy exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the viability of "Medicare for All," the plan to cover all Americans' medical expenses on a single-payer insurance system administered as a public program, often envisioned to be free at the point of use. He warned that Democrats will 'lose 48 states' if they adopt this proposal as their centerpiece.
Listening to Ryan, you would never guess that — as The Daily Beast points out — he is in fact the co-sponsor of a Medicare for All bill in Congress.
Trump-appointed Fed chair just completely undercut the GOP’s claims about the economy
While announcing the first interest rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis — which President Donald Trump has been furiously calling for — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell systematically undercut the Republican Party's claims about its policies' effects on the economy.
The most central justification for the cut, as CNBC's John Harwood noted, is actually antithetical to the claims the GOP made in support of its 2017 tax cut. The benefits of that legislation largely went to corporations and wealthy people, and it was supposed to drive up business investment in the United States.