Chris Wallace scorches Mick Mulvaney over Trump’s racist attacks: ‘The worst kind of racial stereotype’
White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday insisted that President Donald Trump’s smears on non-white members of Congress have nothing to do with their race.
In an interview on Fox News, host Chris Wallace challenged Mulvaney on the president’s recent assertion that Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) represented a rat-infested district where no one would want to live.
“In fact median household income in the district is in the upper half nationally and Columbia, Maryland, which is part of the district, has been called the safest city in America. So what is the president talking about?”
“I think Maryland on a per capita basis the richest state in America yet you still see pictures on the internet of complete poverty in Baltimore, Maryland,” Mulvaney said, adding that the president attacked Cummings because of his “illegitimate” remarks about the border.
Wallace brought the conversation back to Trump’s attacks on members of “The Squad,” four congresswomen who have been critical of Trump.
“Nobody objects to the president defending his border policy but this seems to be the worst kind of racial stereotype,” Wallace said. “Racial stereotyping. Black congressman, majority black district. I mean, no human being would want to live there? Is he saying the people who live in Baltimore are not human beings?”
Mulvaney argued that Trump should not be called a racist for attacking members of The Squad because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has also had disagreements with them.
“You say it has zero to do with race,” Wallace pressed. “There is a clear pattern here.”
Wallace reminded Mulvaney that Trump had attacked Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and his “crime-infested” district before his inauguration.
“Then, two weeks ago he goes after these four members of ‘The squad,’ all women of color, and says they should go back to the crime-infested countries from which they come,” Wallace continued. “Then he talks about Elijah Cummings and he says his district is rat and rodent infested. It sounds like vermin. It sounds subhuman and these are all six members of Congress for people of color.”
“I think you’re spending way too much time reading between the lines,” Mulvaney replied.
“I’m not reading between the lines, I’m reading the lines,” Wallace shot back.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
From AOC to George Bush’s daughter — Donald Trump’s racist tweets are taking a beating
A number of prominent public figures, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to a former Republican president's daughter, are condemning Donald Trump's racist tweets about the city of Baltimore.
This article first appeared in Salon.
The controversy began on Saturday, when Trump posted a pair of racist tweets about Baltimore, a city represented by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, who has been harshly critical of the president.
CNN
‘This is what the Russians want’: Ex-GOP lawmaker shreds Trump for wallowing in racism and ripping country apart
An impassioned former Mia Love, who formerly served in the House as a Republican representing Utah, launched a broadside at Donald Trump for yet another attack on a lawmaker of color, saying the president is tearing the country apart and, in doing so, making the Kremlin happy.
Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," Love immediately jumped all over the president when discussing his on-going attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).
"Look, the blame game has been going on for years but in these recent tweets and the things that I have seen, this really is disheartening," she began. "The greatest threat that we face is the division of America and i don't believe that any president should be playing a part in dividing America."
Breaking Banner
‘The Wire’ creator David Simon goes scorched earth on ‘simplistic, racist moron’ Trump for attacking his hometown of Baltimore
David Simon, the creator of HBO's "The Wire," which is set in Baltimore, unleashed holy hell on Donald Trump on Saturday for his attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city itself, calling the president a "simplistic, racist moron."
Simon, long a critic of Trump, was unsparing in a series of tweets, writing, "If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself."
He added, "The president is 'literally' a simplistic, racist moron. I am 'literally' the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute," after being attacked by a fan of the president attempting to validate Trump's attacks.