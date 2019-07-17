Quantcast
Christian missionaries who cited ‘God’s will’ to get out of paying taxes ordered to pay $2.3 million

A family of Christian missionaries in Australia who said that paying taxes was “against God’s will” have been ordered to pay $2.3 million by the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

ABC.au reports that missionaries Fanny Alida Beerepoot and Rembertus Cornelis Beerepoot on Wednesday were ordered to pay millions of dollars in a dispute over unpaid taxes.

The court, which found that both Beerepoots failed to pay $930,000 in income taxes and other charges in 2017, ordered them to fork over more than $2 million after they couple tried arguing that God did not want them to pay taxes.

“We believe that the constitution affirms the fact that the Commonwealth resides within the jurisdiction of the law of the Almighty God and the law of the Almighty God is the supreme law of this land,” they argued to the court.

The Beerepoots also told the court that paying taxes was damaging their relationship with God because the payments made it seem like they were more loyal to Australia than their creator. They also said that making the tax payments was causing a “curse” to be placed upon the entire country.

“Transferring our allegiance from God to the Commonwealth would mean rebelling against God and therefore breaking the first commandment,” they said. “As we reject God, the curses upon us become greater, but if we return to God’s teachings there will be healing.”

Associate Justice Stephen Holt, however, countered by arguing that there is nothing anywhere in the Bible that commands Christians to avoid paying their taxes.

Trump targeted Ilhan Omar the same way neo-Nazis targeted me: Progressive comedian

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's attacks on four progressive women of color have outraged many across the nation.

And as progressive comedian and commentator Dean Obeidallah wrote for the Daily Beast, the president's attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) we're personal for him for a very difficult reason.

"Donald Trump’s vile smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the hijab-wearing member of Congress, as a supposed supporter of terrorism sounded instantly familiar to me," wrote Obeidallah. "You see, Trump-loving neo-Nazis at The Daily Stormer spewed that identical type of dangerous rhetoric at me too in an effort to destroy my reputation and incite death threats. And they did it for the very same reason Trump defamed Omar, namely because both Omar and I had dared to criticize Trump."

House Democrats still haven’t sued the White House for ignoring subpoenas — here’s why

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

House Democrats still haven't used their strongest weapon to force President Donald Trump's top officials to testify before Congress -- but they insist their fight against the White House is proceeding as planned.

The Democratic majority has issued subpoenas and contempt citations the White House has ignored, but so far they haven't sued the Trump administration to make current and former officials available for questioning, reported Politico.

“Right now, we’re kind of in a wind-up phase,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), who sits on the Judiciary Committee. “When litigation is filed, then the game begins.”

‘I’m white’: GOP lawmaker calls himself a ‘person of color’ to distract from Trump’s racist tweets

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican U.S. congressman from Pennsylvania, insisted that he is a "person of color" because he is white.

In an interview with Vice News, Kelly was asked about President Donald Trump's tweets targeting four non-white Democratic congresswomen: Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

"Why do we get wrapped around the axle about everything he says," Kelly opined. "Listen, he's not a politician."

According to the congressman, charges of racism against the president are "way beyond the pale" even though he told the congresswomen to "go back" to their countries of origin.

