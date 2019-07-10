CNN legal analyst finds some major problems with Acosta’s explanation for Epstein sweetheart deal
On Wednesday, labor secretary Alex Acosta held a press conference to defend his handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual assaults of under-aged girls.
Acosta had negotiated an agreement under which Epstein served 13 month on state charges.
As he defended the deal, Acosta cited his concerns that Epstein wouldn’t face any consequences if they “rolled the dice” by going to trial on federal charges.
Afterwards, a CNN expert panel demolished his line of thinking.
Legal analyst Paul Callan noted that Acosta didn’t even try to get Epstein a more stringent penalty.
“This was a press conference that demonstrated colossal prosecutorial irresponsibility,” Callan said. “He’s talking about rolling the dice. He didn’t even pick up the dice,” Callen added.
“They didn’t even start investigating this, as you’ve indicated and by the way, court documents, with respect to this very matter indicate that there were between 30 and 40 victims that the Justice Department and his office had access to at that point in time. Most of them were minors — children.”
A cadre of former federal prosecutors are outraged at the "sweetheart" legal deal that accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein scored from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta when he was a U.S. Attorney.
Had Acosta not gotten a lesser charge in his plea deal there would have been a significant sentence in federal prison. Instead, Epstein spent less than 10 hours a day 6 days a week in a county holding cell.
You can see the comments from federal prosecutors below:
Acosta's comments assume there was an arbitrary time point where they had to cut off the investigation. That's not true, if they lacked sufficient evidence they could have continued to investigate. That "new evidence" he's glad SDNY prosecutors found was available back then too.
‘That’s appropriate?’ Shep Smith gets peeved after his guest defends Acosta’s sweetheart deal for Jeffrey Epstein
Fox News host Shepard Smith appeared to become annoyed with his guest on Wednesday, after she said the plea deal that Jeffrey Epstein received a decade ago "made sense."
"I think reasonable prosecutors can differ on how to handle these cases,” Katie Cherkasky said. "There are so many factors that go into a decision about whether to take a sex case to trial or cut a deal."
"I believe that Secretary Acosta’s explanation was very reasonable. As a former prosecutor, I understand that there’s not a perfect solution in a lot of these cases. There are a lot of questions people obviously have about this, but in the world of sexual assault prosecution, it makes a lot of sense."