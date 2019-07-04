CNN Pentagon reporter unleashed on Trump: ‘Service to America isn’t a reality TV show’
Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr is a long-time stable in covering the Defense Department, and she was not happy with President Donald Trump’s display on Independence Day.
“Well, I think I’m going to be a little bit of a divergent voice from everybody there tonight,” Starr said. “This was an event supposed to be at minimum feel good for the country on a holiday. But what strikes me the most — and I feel this way as a reporter covering the military about so much of it of what we see here is that service in the United States military over the decades over the hundreds of years is not a reality TV show.”
She then turned to note the people that were forgotten in Trump’s speech.
“You know, right now today as we stand here, there are homeless veterans on the street,” Starr said. “There are veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress dating back to their service in Vietnam. Suicide is at an all-time [high] rate. Military families are struggling on salaries that could be higher. Veterans are struggling for benefits.”
She noted that Trump doesn’t have a good track record with Gold Star families but managed to keep his remarks respectful.
“Gold Star families, good for the president that he mentioned them,” Starr continued. “But if you are a Gold Star family, if you have lost a spouse or child or relative in combat, you are a gold star family for the rest of your life. And that stays with you forever.”
She acknowledged that it’s probably not the thing people want to think about on a day that is supposed to be happy, but that it’s something that the president should mention if he’s going to give a salute to the troops.
Watch her full commentary below:
