CNN’s Chris Cuomo destroys conservative ex-prosecutor for implying Trump is right to attack the press for covering Russia
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo clashed with Robert Ray, the former independent counsel who took over from Ken Starr, over President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Russia investigation — a conversation which grew heated when Ray suggested that Trump’s attacks on the press were justified.
“Chris, it’s human,” said Ray.
“Everything is fake unless he likes it,” said Cuomo sarcastically.
“Go back to George W. Bush,” said Ray. “You don’t think he suffered under the reality of the fact that the Democrats were essentially saying that it was a stolen election by the Supreme Court of the United States?”
“But he didn’t call all media liars and fakes and say the FBI was subverted by a deep state,” said Cuomo.
“That makes it difficult to govern,” said Ray. “And this president understands that attacks on him, they get to the question of undermining the legitimacy of his election, where it was an electoral college victory but not a popular vote victory. That’s a political reality.”
“As a guy who holds himself out as an integrity guy, a guy who gets invited on the show because you’re an integrity guy, you’re not going to really defend lying and calling everything that the media does fake and everything the Democrats do fake and subversive, just because you feel you’re under siege?”
“No, agreed,” said Ray, backtracking somewhat.
“Because that’s the problem with people on the right. You know what I mean? Everything he says is okay.”
“I am not prepared to say everything under the sun is a hoax,” admitted Ray. “I’ve tried to call them as I have seen them to be fair. I have said things with regard to the conduct of the investigation where I didn’t think things were fair.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo destroys conservative ex-prosecutor for implying Trump is right to attack the press for covering Russia
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo clashed with Robert Ray, the former independent counsel who took over from Ken Starr, over President Donald Trump's reaction to the Russia investigation — a conversation which grew heated when Ray suggested that Trump's attacks on the press were justified.
"Chris, it's human," said Ray.
"Everything is fake unless he likes it," said Cuomo sarcastically.
"Go back to George W. Bush," said Ray. "You don't think he suffered under the reality of the fact that the Democrats were essentially saying that it was a stolen election by the Supreme Court of the United States?"
CNN
Pelosi is warming up to the idea of impeachment behind closed doors: report
On Wednesday, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash reported that though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still publicly downplaying the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump, she is considering the idea more seriously behind closed doors.
"The speaker had a meeting ... there was a robust discussion about impeachment, with member after member pressing the leadership, what next? What are we going to do now?" said Bash. "What was interesting, according to our sources, is that although the speaker said we're not there yet, she and the Judiciary Chairman [Jerrold Nadler] welcomed questions and talked in a more detailed way about the potential process going forward."
CNN
GOP congressman ties himself in knots after CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asks why he was ‘attacking Mueller’s team’
On Wednesday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer clashed with Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) over how the GOP treated former special counsel Robert Mueller in his House testimony.
"Your committee, the Intelligence Committee, Congressman, was really focusing in on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election," said Blitzer. "Putting aside the president's conduct, is Russia's attack on our election an important area for your committee to address?"
"Absolutely," said Stewart. "The House Intelligence Committee released our report more than a year ago. Part of the reason was, we had 47 recommendations we felt we needed to start to implement so we could protect ourselves in 2018 and 2020. The foundation of our democracy is built on this idea that the American people feel like the vote is not manipulated, that their vote counts and that it's not changed. And if we lose our faith in that ... this whole thing crumbles."