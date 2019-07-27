‘Compromised’ Supreme Court can’t be trusted to rise above ‘political hackery’ after handing latest win to Trump: analyst
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” legal journalist Elie Mystal laid into the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, saying that they will let President Donald Trump get away with just about anything in the upcoming oversight battles with Congress.
“Do you have faith that if the Trump administration tries to play the word game, like they did with the Muslim ban, and go to the Supreme Court and say ‘it’s all about language,’ right, and try to use the partisanship of the majority to get away with saying, ‘We don’t have to listen to subpoenas because you didn’t say impeachment inquiry’ — do you have faith in the Supreme Court at that instance?” asked anchor Joy Reid.
“No, I have no faith in the Supreme Court and I’m shocked that anybody still does, especially after their wall decision yesterday and the Muslim ban,” said Mystal. “Legally, [House Judiciary Chairman] Jerry Nadler is in the ‘move, get out of the way’ portion of this proceeding, okay? Legally we’re done. But because there isn’t the ‘impeachment resolution’ in front of Congress, I don’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do, because the Supreme Court is compromised. And we have to understand what that exactly means, right? They’re a compromised body now, composed of partisan hackery.”
“So I understand how Nadler’s playing this,” continued Mystal. “He’s kind of like putting all the chess pieces in exactly the right order to do the pincer attack on Trump. Trump’s going to show up, he’s going to flip over the chess board, he’s going to say, ‘And I win.’ And then John Roberts is going to say, what? John Roberts might say, ‘Well, I don’t have the authority to make you pick up the pieces.'”
“So when you say, do I have trust — that’s the key word,” said Mystal. “I do not trust the Supreme Court to follow the law, as opposed to following whatever makes Donald Trump happy.”
Watch below:
Dem lawmaker busts GOP colleagues for being disgusted by Trump’s racism — but only behind closed doors: ‘Say it publicly’
On MSNBC, following Trump's racist Twitter rant calling the district of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) condemned her Republican colleagues for only ever criticizing Trump's racism behind his back and behind closed doors.
"Elijah Cummings has responded in a very measured way, but to your point, he offers the dignity befitting the office that he holds, and I'm talking about Elijah Cummings," said anchor Alex Witt. "At what point do you think any Republicans ... might respond to this? Do you expect a response?"
2020 Election
GOP faced with 2020 House losses as incumbents bail just like they did before the 2018 midterm bloodbath: report
According to a report from Politico, GOP operatives are looking at a new wave of loses in the 2020 general election that could mirror the 2018 "Blue wave" bloodbath that led them to lose control of the House in 2018.
With Republican Reps. Paul Mitchell (MI), Pete Olson (TX) and Alabama's Martha Roby all announcing they will not run again and are stepping aside, officials are looking at the electoral map and seeing possible losses with incumbents suddenly out of the picture in a high turn-out election.
Breaking Banner
Trump would be long gone if not for conservatives’ most enduring conspiracy theory
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
This week, Robert Mueller offered testimony about the report his team sent to Attorney General William Barr 14 weeks ago. He acknowledged that the Russians had potentially compromising information on Trump during the campaign. Trump had said he thought it could have cost him the election. He said the Russians first started hacking operations against Democrats only hours after Trump asked publicly for them to do so. The Kremlin then released the material they gathered through Wikileaks, a process that was coordinated with a campaign cut-out, Roger Stone. Trump then systematically undermined and obstructed that and other investigations into his campaign and people in his inner circle. He ordered White House staffers to falsify records and was “generally” untruthful in his answers to the Special Counsel’s written questions. Eight of the ten patterns of obstruction—not individual acts, but patterns--identified in the report met the Department of Justice’s three criteria for criminal charges. The only reason Trump hasn’t been charged is that he’s a sitting president*.