‘Compromised’ Supreme Court can’t be trusted to rise above ‘political hackery’ after handing latest win to Trump: analyst

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” legal journalist Elie Mystal laid into the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, saying that they will let President Donald Trump get away with just about anything in the upcoming oversight battles with Congress.

“Do you have faith that if the Trump administration tries to play the word game, like they did with the Muslim ban, and go to the Supreme Court and say ‘it’s all about language,’ right, and try to use the partisanship of the majority to get away with saying, ‘We don’t have to listen to subpoenas because you didn’t say impeachment inquiry’ — do you have faith in the Supreme Court at that instance?” asked anchor Joy Reid.

“No, I have no faith in the Supreme Court and I’m shocked that anybody still does, especially after their wall decision yesterday and the Muslim ban,” said Mystal. “Legally, [House Judiciary Chairman] Jerry Nadler is in the ‘move, get out of the way’ portion of this proceeding, okay? Legally we’re done. But because there isn’t the ‘impeachment resolution’ in front of Congress, I don’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do, because the Supreme Court is compromised. And we have to understand what that exactly means, right? They’re a compromised body now, composed of partisan hackery.”

“So I understand how Nadler’s playing this,” continued Mystal. “He’s kind of like putting all the chess pieces in exactly the right order to do the pincer attack on Trump. Trump’s going to show up, he’s going to flip over the chess board, he’s going to say, ‘And I win.’ And then John Roberts is going to say, what? John Roberts might say, ‘Well, I don’t have the authority to make you pick up the pieces.'”

“So when you say, do I have trust — that’s the key word,” said Mystal. “I do not trust the Supreme Court to follow the law, as opposed to following whatever makes Donald Trump happy.”

Watch below: