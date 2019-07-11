Quantcast
Conservative columnist: Trump rigging the census by executive action is an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ disaster for the rule of law

1 min ago

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he was working on some form of executive action to defy the Supreme Court and move forward with his plan to rig the 2020 Census with a response-suppressing citizenship question.

It remains unclear what exact form this executive action will take and whether it can pass muster in federal court. But as Noah Rothman, the conservative associate editor of Commentary Magazine, explained, the mere fact Trump is trying to nullify judicial decisions by executive fiat is horrifying:

The Supreme Court sustained lower courts’ injunctions against the citizenship question amid clear evidence the Trump administration lied about its purpose. The matter is currently under review by district judges.


Republican Party caught darkening Colin Kaepernick’s skin for disparaging graphic — then lying about it

23 mins ago

July 11, 2019

The congressional arm of the Republican Party was caught posting a racist meme of NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and when asked about it, they got caught in a lie.

Yahoo News' White House correspondent, Hunter Walker caught the National Republican Congressional Committee pushing out a disparaging meme of Kaepernick. While that's hardly unheard of from right-wing groups and individuals, the NRCC took the extra step to darken Kaepernick's skin to make him appear darker.

White woman has a racist meltdown after hearing someone speak Spanish: ‘I hope Trump deports you!’

38 mins ago

July 11, 2019

A white woman was captured on video snapping at a Puerto Rican woman at a Pennsylvania market for speaking in Spanish, telling her "I hope Trump deports you," reports NBC Philadelphia.

According to Johanny Santana, she was standing in line at the Abington market when the unidentified woman made her threat after saying Santana was making her purchase with "drug money." Santana said the altercation had its genesis when a child spoke Spanish to the cashier while shopping with his grandfather.

Meghan McCain getting sick of ‘negative attention’ on The View: ‘Every day feels like she’s going to war’

1 hour ago

July 11, 2019

Meghan McCain is getting sick of the negative attention she receives for her behavior on "The View," according to a new report, but she's unlikely to leave the hit TV talk show.

The conservative co-host is reportedly unhappy working on the show, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that she's not ready to give up on all the drama.

"Meghan hates the negative attention the show has brought to her lately and every day feels like she is going to war," the source said. "She certainly is valued for some of her opinions. All the drama keeps the show a ratings hit so, despite her behavior, it won't likely put her job in jeopardy."

