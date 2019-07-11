Conservative columnist: Trump rigging the census by executive action is an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ disaster for the rule of law

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he was working on some form of executive action to defy the Supreme Court and move forward with his plan to rig the 2020 Census with a response-suppressing citizenship question.

It remains unclear what exact form this executive action will take and whether it can pass muster in federal court. But as Noah Rothman, the conservative associate editor of Commentary Magazine, explained, the mere fact Trump is trying to nullify judicial decisions by executive fiat is horrifying:

Those who have been calling everything they didn’t like over the last two years a constitutional crisis should have kept their powder dry. This may be the all-hands-on-deck moment, and hyperbole fatigue will dampen the urgency. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court sustained lower courts’ injunctions against the citizenship question amid clear evidence the Trump administration lied about its purpose. The matter is currently under review by district judges.