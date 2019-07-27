Quantcast
Conservative Wall Street Journal joins chorus of news organizations called Trump's attacks 'racist'

Published

14 mins ago

on

There was a time in America when calling a president’s comments “racist” was simply not done by news organizations. It was editorializing. But when it comes to President Donald Trump’s “go back” tweets and chants, even the conservative Wall Street Journal is calling a spade a spade.

“Several of Mr. Trump’s tweets feature or are based on Fox News segments,” a recent report in The Journal said. “In recent weeks, he has targeted a range of Democrats as well as the media and the Federal Reserve. He criticized the Democrat-led Congressional hearings earlier in the week featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller as the latest act in a ‘witch hunt,’ and he has sustained his criticism of the so-called “squad” of four progressive congresswomen after sending racist tweets about them two weeks ago.”

CNN was the first news organization to call Trump’s tweets racist, with MSNBC following. The Washington Post also followed, even going so far as to point to Reuters for not knowing how to respond to it.

Noteworthy: @WSJ has joined @washingtonpost in calling Trump’s “go back” tweets simply “racist.” Not “allegedly.” Not “opponents say.” Just, these are racist. pic.twitter.com/N4NI5ow1xX

