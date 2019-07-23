Conservatives are furious about Trump’s budget deal — and they’re whining to Fox News about it

No sooner was the news announced that President Donald Trump had reached an agreement with bipartisan leaders in Congress to lift spending caps and the debt ceiling, than rumors began swirling that hardline deficit hawks on Capitol Hill were discontented.

Several Republican politicians and officials noted to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram the broad sense of dissatisfaction with the deal, which authorizes far more spending than Republicans ever let President Barack Obama get away with and grows domestic spending in parity with defense spending:

A) There is consternation among many Republicans about the debt limit/spending deal…if it can pass, the state of play on deficit reduction, and now, President Trump’s standing. Concerned that Trump may lose some of his base backing budget caps/debt limit pkg — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

B) Multiple House Republicans have told Fox they are concerned that President Trump’s willingness to accept and support the spending caps/debt ceiling package – coupled with his attacks on the squad and tenor of his language, could start to erode GOP support. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

C) “There is something in the wind,” said one senior House Republican member of Mr. Trump. “The (spending deal) may push some people over the edge. He risks losing conservatives.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

D) 1 GOP mbr noted that several lower-tier mbrss of the Hse GOP brass won’t support the debt limit/spending package, despite push by Trump/McCarthy/Scalise/

Fox is told that some conservatives believe Trump is“selling out” punting deficit reduction until a hypothetical 2nd term — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

E) Some GOPers say Trump’s willingness to back budget deal, coupled w/attacks on squad & language could start to cost Trump backing among conservatives. Many were willing to go along with him, albeit reluctantly. Budget caps deal could be a bridge too far, say several GOPers — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

F) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not say if she had spoken to the GOP brass on how many Republicans could support the package. There will be a number of Democrats who won’t back the plan. So Pelosi will need help from the other side. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

G) There is an old saying that house guests and fish start to stink after more than three days. Members from both sides worry that that could be the case with this debt ceiling/spending package. Hse vote may not be until Friday. The Senate until NEXT WEEK — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

H) On the debt limit/spending pkg: “The concern that (the President) could back down,” said one senior Republican source, noting Mr. Trump’s track record of blowing up agreements before once the base becomes inflamed. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

I) One Congressional source, jokingly suggested that Pelosi should put the debt limit/spending caps plan on the House floor “15 minutes after the Mueller hearing.” The same source then argued the Senate should move the measure that quickly, too. Otherwise, support could erode — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

While the president agreed to the terms, there is precedent for him backing out of legislative commitments at the last minute after a backlash from the right flank of his supporters. At the end of last year, he agreed to a funding bill, and then pulled out and shut down the government for 35 days after pro-Trump commentators like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham thundered that he was caving on the border wall. Then, as now, the discontent trickled into Fox News, which is what ultimately gave Trump cold feet.

The stakes in this fight, should Trump back out of this deal too, would be even higher. Breaching the debt ceiling would mean the United States is unable to repay all of its obligations on Treasury bonds, which could set off a global economic shockwave and undermine the security of American credit in the long term.