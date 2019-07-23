Quantcast
Conservatives are furious about Trump’s budget deal — and they’re whining to Fox News about it

1 min ago

No sooner was the news announced that President Donald Trump had reached an agreement with bipartisan leaders in Congress to lift spending caps and the debt ceiling, than rumors began swirling that hardline deficit hawks on Capitol Hill were discontented.

Several Republican politicians and officials noted to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram the broad sense of dissatisfaction with the deal, which authorizes far more spending than Republicans ever let President Barack Obama get away with and grows domestic spending in parity with defense spending:

While the president agreed to the terms, there is precedent for him backing out of legislative commitments at the last minute after a backlash from the right flank of his supporters. At the end of last year, he agreed to a funding bill, and then pulled out and shut down the government for 35 days after pro-Trump commentators like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham thundered that he was caving on the border wall. Then, as now, the discontent trickled into Fox News, which is what ultimately gave Trump cold feet.

The stakes in this fight, should Trump back out of this deal too, would be even higher. Breaching the debt ceiling would mean the United States is unable to repay all of its obligations on Treasury bonds, which could set off a global economic shockwave and undermine the security of American credit in the long term.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Maddow details breaking news of deputy special counsel Zebly being sworn-in to testify along with Mueller

18 mins ago

July 23, 2019

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported on breaking news while previewing Wednesday's highly-anticipated televised testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Maddow reported that Aaron Zebley will be sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Zebley was Mueller's chief-of-staff when Mueller was the director of the FBI. It was assumed that he had held a similar role during the special counsel's investigation, but Mueller's spokesperson is now describing him as "the deputy special counsel" who "had day-to-day oversight of the investigations conducted by the special counsel’s office."

Ana Navarro warns ‘Trumpublicans’ to think before they go after ‘ninja warrior’ Mueller for draft-dodging Trump

35 mins ago

July 23, 2019

Republican communications strategist Ana Navarro owned her fellow GOP members on Twitter Tuesday evening, if they think that they're going to destroy special counsel Robert Mueller at the hearing Wednesday.

"Dear Trumpublicans," Navarro began. "If you’re planning on going Ninja Warrior on Robert Mueller, remember, Mueller served our country. He was awarded a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, a Navy Commendation Medal."

Mueller was deployed to Vietnam as a Marine infantry platoon commander in 1968. He was an "affluent Princeton grad," Task and Purpose wrote in a profile. He chose combat duty in Vietnam, instead of a state-side assignment for those with connections. He "proved himself under on a bloody tour during the Tet Offensive and its aftermath, earning a Bronze Star with V and a Purple Heart."

Fugitive Chinese billionaire saved from deportation by Mar-a-Lago membership may be a communist spy: report

2 hours ago

July 23, 2019

Trump mar-a-lago

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that Guo Wengui, the Chinese billionaire and "dissident" who was saved from deportation in the United States after President Donald Trump discovered he had a membership at his Mar-a-Lago country club, has been accused in court filings of being a spy for the Chinese government.

Wengui, who made his fortune in the real estate sector, has long claimed to be a critic of the Chinese regime, and is seeking asylum in the United States as he is wanted on charges of bribery and sexual assault — charges he claims are fabricated. But documents from a civil case in a New York federal court, first picked up by the Wall Street Journal, assert that Wengui “was, and is, a dissident-hunter, propagandist, and agent in the service of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party."

