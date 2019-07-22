Conservatives are furious over Trump’s budget deal with Democrats — president brags about ‘real compromise’

House conservatives are livid after President Donald Trump struck a budget deal with Democrats.

“You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump. “It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget.”

The effort is being driven by first-term Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

“As the greatest nation in the history of the world, the least we can do is cut a deal that does not sabotage the fiscal future of our nation while endangering millions of American and migrants because of our porous border,” the lawmakers wrote. “We can do better.”

Trump, however, disagreed.

“I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our great military and vets!” he added.

