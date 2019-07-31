Quantcast
Controversy erupts among Trump-loving conspiracy nuts over whether Washington Monument is a Satanic temple

Published

1 min ago

on

QAnon, the loosely organized group of Trump-loving conspiracy nuts who believe President Donald Trump will soon arrest Hillary Clinton for running a global pedophile ring, is planning to hold a rally in Washington, D.C. in September — but it’s reportedly causing internal dissension.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that QAnon true believers are holding a 9/11 “Q Sent Us” rally at the Washington Monument.

The setting of the rally is causing controversy within the QAnon community, however, because some members believe that the Washington Monument is a Satanic entity.

“The problem with holding a QAnon event in Washington is that many QAnon believers are convinced that the entire capital is riddled with Masonic symbols, especially on the Mall,” Sommer explains. “That makes it difficult for organizers to find a place that has both patriotic significance and isn’t considered a symbol of a demonic cabal, and they haven’t succeeded this time. Much of the reaction to the rally’s location near the Washington Monument within the QAnon community has focused on concern about any satanic power inherent in the landmark.”

Adding to the anxiety is the fact that the rally will be held on 9/11, a date that is infused with conspiratorial significance given it was when al-Qaeda terrorists attacked both the Pentagon and the World Trade Center in 2001.

