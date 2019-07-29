Cuban leaders attend funeral of cardinal who fostered thaw with US
Cuban leaders on Sunday attended the funeral Jaime Ortega, a cardinal who played a key role in improving ties between Havana and Washington during the administration of Barack Obama.
Ortega, who died at the age of 82, worked as an intermediary for Pope Francis in negotiations to ease the bad blood between Cuba and the US after five decades.
The Cold War rivals began normalizing relations in December 2014 and the next year they restored diplomatic ties.
First vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice-president Roberto Morales and Esteban Lazo, the head of the National Assembly, were at the funeral service at Havana Cathedral, an AFP journalist saw.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro, who are visiting Venezuela, sent bouquets of flowers.
Born in 1936 in Matanzas, Ortega led the Catholic church in Cuba for 35 years before retiring in 2016.
He submitted his resignation as Archbishop of Havana in 2011 when 75, as Vatican rules required, but his close personal friend the pope refused it then, acquiescing only in 2016.
He was the facilitator in 18 months of secret talks between Cuba and the US that led to a historic thawing of relations, since reversed by President Donald Trump.
Those talks led to a prisoner exchange and Obama’s historic visit to the island nation in 2016.
Garcia paid tribute to Ortega’s “friendly smile, his clairvoyant intelligence and the testimony of a successful, and often painful, priesthood.”
India’s wild tiger population jumps to almost 3,000: census
India's wild tiger population has increased by more than 30 percent in just four years, according to a new census released Monday, raising hopes for the survival of the endangered species.
The census found 2,967 tigers in the wild across the country, up from 2,226 four years ago in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "historic achievement"
"We reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the tiger," Modi said in Delhi as he released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018.
"Some 15 years ago, there was serious concern about the decline in the population of tigers. It was a big challenge for us but with determination, we have achieved our goals."
YouTube needs ‘new set of rules and laws’: executive
The video-sharing platform YouTube is striving to block those who would use it to promote racism, hate speech, violence and disinformation, its number two executive has told AFP, as the Google-owned company comes under increasing scrutiny.
"YouTube has now grown to a big city. More bad actors have come into place. And just like in any big city, you need a new set of rules and laws and kind of regulatory regime," chief product officer Neal Mohan said in an interview.
Rising public pressure on YouTube and other social media platforms has prodded them to try and limit the negative aspects, lest governments clamp down with more stringent regulation.
Breaking Banner
Trump hurls racist abuse at Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘Hates Whites & Cops!’
President Donald Trump targeted another black public figure in an early morning Twitter rant.
The president has been hurling racist abuse at black, Latino and Muslim lawmakers -- along with the city of Baltimore -- and he next targeted civil rights leader and MSNBC broadcaster Rev. Al Sharpton.
"I have known Al for 25 years," Trump tweeted. "Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He 'loved Trump!' He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!"