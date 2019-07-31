Quantcast
Daughter of segregationist George Wallace: ‘Never seen anything’ like Trump — not even my father

Published

1 min ago

on

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, now says that President Donald Trump’s overt racism is even worse than what her father used to do when he ran for president in 1968 and 1972.

AL.com reports that Wallace recently gave a talk to a group of teachers at the Birmingham Public Library in which she expounded upon similarities between her father’s campaign and the campaign run by Trump.

Even though Wallace was a staunch supporter of segregation in the South, by 1968 he had shifted gears to talk more about issues such as forced busing and states’ rights that were not as overtly racist. Nonetheless, Wallace’s angry campaign speeches attracted a fervent and ferocious following much like Trump’s campaign rallies.

“The two greatest motivators at (Dad’s) rallies were fear and hate,” she explained. “There was no policy solution, just white middle-class anger.”

However, she believes that the rage shown at Trump’s campaign rallies — including chants to “send back” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — are worse than what she witnessed as a child on the campaign trail with her father.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “I saw daddy a lot in 2016.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Divisive messages about Democrats and race blasted by social media accounts during debate

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Last night, Democrats battled in the second debate of the primary cycle. A few standout moments included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retorting "I wrote the damn bill!" when Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All.

That line dominated social media, according to a social media analytic company called Storyful. But in addition to the organic shares of the viral moment, there was a worrisome artificial social media phenomenon in response to the debate.

Storyful notes that the social media hashtag #DemDebateSoWhite was promoted by accounts that appear to be bots, Fox News reports.

Man horrified to learn his mother’s body was sold to military and detonated

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

A Phoenix man, whose mother suffered from Alzheimer's, donated her body when she passed away so scientists could study the disease. Instead, he was unhappy to discover that her body had ended up being detonated by the military, reports KNXV.

Five years ago, Jim Stauffer's mother Doris died, after being sick with Alzheimer's. Her case perplexed doctors because she didn't carry the gene for the disease. Although scientists at the Biological Resource Center in Arizona took her brain, they didn't use her body. Years later, Stauffer was deeply disappointed to discover that her body had been sold to the military for something called "blast testing." She was strapped to a device and detonated.

Trump’s attack on CNN’s Don Lemon quickly backfires after everyone points out it makes him look even more racist

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Don Lemon and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked CNN host Don Lemon for discussing the president's racist comments during a Tuesday night Democratic debate -- but Trump's latest tirade only served to make him look more racist.

"CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate 'question' that I was a racist, when in fact I am 'the least racist person in the world,'" Trump wrote. "Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes - and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!"

