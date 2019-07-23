Quantcast
‘Degenerate’ and ‘morally bankrupt’: Politician blasted on his own Twitter account as press secretary quits

Published

34 mins ago

on

The press secretary for a British politician used the MP’s own Twitter account to rip his formal boss in an epic public resignation.

“Comms Team signing off… forever,” began the thread, posted on the account of Independent MP Jared O’Mara of Sheffield Hallam.

“Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with. You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself,” the thread continued.

“I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in. You selfish, degenerate prick,” the MP’s own account said.

“My fear is that now (as I quit) the rest of the staff will leave and once again you will close your office and stop helping anyone but still take your wages until you have the decency to call a byelection,” the post continued, referring to what we call a “special election” in the United States.

“Leaving constituents desperate for representation again. No matter if they are having their homes taken away, their liberaties disgraced or being deported because of your inaction,” the thread continued. “Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you. You have wasted opportunities which people dare not to even dream of.”

“Consider this my resignation. Thank, Gareth Arnold,” the thread ended.

He then added a gif of a microphone being dropped.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

