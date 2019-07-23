‘Degree to which Trump loses his mind on Twitter’ is the best way to assess Mueller impact: GOP strategist
The best way to assess the impact of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony is to judge the response from President Donald Trump on Twitter, a Republican strategist explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.
GOP strategist Rick Wilson, the author of the 2018 bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies, was interviewed on MSNBC by Brian Williams.
“I think we should have a real filter that the Republican guys are going to try to set their asses on fire and run around on the stage to distract people from the weight and gravity of this testimony, but that — so that show tomorrow is going to be one that is going to hold America pretty transfixed,” Wilson predicted.
“It’s going to get a ton of media coverage, and you’re going to be able to weigh and assess it by how damaging it is by the degree to which Trump loses his mind on Twitter,” he counseled.
“Rick Wilson, it’s been months since I quoted Carl Bernstein. He always says Republicans were the heroes of Watergate. What is the chance we will see one or two profiles encouraged among the Republicans on these committees tomorrow?”
“There is a chance so vanishingly small that entirely new branches of mathematics would have to be invented to describe it,” he replied.
“Not one of the Republicans is going to be a hero,”
Watch:
Deutsche Bank is the ‘last resort for unsavory characters’ like pedophiles and Trump: Congresswoman
Democratic Party rising-star Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) blasted Deutsche Bank during a Tuesday evening appearance on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell.
The law professor, who won an Orange County, California seat in the 2018 midterms that Democrats had never held, has been highly praised for her congressional questioning expertise, especially will grilling banks from her role on the House Financial Services Committee.
"The New York Times is reporting tonight that convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who is now facing new sex trafficking charges in New York, has had dozens of accounts at Deutsche Bank which flagged suspicious transactions to the Treasury Department involving Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year," anchor Lawrence O'Donnell reported.
Aaron Zebley testifying will ‘establish the precedence’ Congress can interview all Mueller investigators: Democrat
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will swear in deputy special counsel Aaron Zebley along with special counsel Robert Mueller, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reported Tuesday.
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell followed up on Maddow's reporting while interviewing Rep. Peter Welch, who sits on the Intelligence Committee.
"In your committee tomorrow, Aaron Zebley’s going to be a sworn witness at this stage. Do you expect committee members to solicit testimony from him as well as Robert Mueller? As much as Robert Mueller?" O'Donnell asked.
AG Barr’s slip up means Mueller can explain whether he wanted to charge Trump: Ex-WH attorney
Robert Mueller may have the green light to answer one of the questions Democrats are most excited to ask, Neal Katyal explained on "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday.
Katyal, the former acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, believes the rules have changed for Mueller since he submitted his reports and made his brief public comments.
Katyal explained, "We know that Mueller’s by the book, so he wants to stick to the four corners of the report. But the book has changed, because after he turned his report in, Barr said, 'oh, you could have actually told the American people did Mr. Trump commit a crime.' And if, now that Barr is saying that’s permissible for Mueller to have done ... I think Mueller should be asked that question by Congress and should answer that question because Barr is saying that’s fair game to answer, Mueller."