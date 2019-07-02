Dem congressman rips Ted Cruz over Nike: You care more about ‘a pair of shoes’ than that Trump insulted your wife

Republicans are furious after Nike canceled a pair of sneakers with the “Betsy Ross” flag on the request of Colin Kaepernick due to its association with slavery. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey even went so far as to scrap planned tax breaks for the business.

Another GOP lawmaker who took to Twitter to express his outrage was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who called for a full boycott of Nike products:

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Cruz was mocked for his tweet by freshman Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), who pointed out that Cruz is more outraged about this than about the fact that President Donald Trump has attacked his wife’s looks and accused his father of associating with the Kennedy assassin:

Brave of you to stand up to a pair of shoes. Maybe one day you'll stand up to the man who insulted your wife, your father and our country. https://t.co/H29FJMDwT5 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) July 2, 2019

Cruz originally fired back at Trump in anger when he attacked his family during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, but immediately fell in line behind him after he won the nomination and has been a loyal supporter in the Senate ever since.

Casten, who represents a suburban district just outside Chicago, was elected in the 2018 Democratic wave, unseating GOP incumbent Peter Roskam.