Dem lawmaker busts GOP colleagues for being disgusted by Trump’s racism — but only behind closed doors: ‘Say it publicly’
On MSNBC, following Trump’s racist Twitter rant calling the district of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) condemned her Republican colleagues for only ever criticizing Trump’s racism behind his back and behind closed doors.
“Elijah Cummings has responded in a very measured way, but to your point, he offers the dignity befitting the office that he holds, and I’m talking about Elijah Cummings,” said anchor Alex Witt. “At what point do you think any Republicans … might respond to this? Do you expect a response?”
“A couple weekends ago, when Trump tweeted those racist tweets at the four congresswomen — but it wasn’t just at them, Alex. I’m one of only 14 naturalized U.S. Citizens who is a Congress member out of 535, born outside the United States, proudly here since I was 16 years old. So this is affecting everybody across the country,” said Jayapal. “What one Republican told me a couple weeks ago when that tweet happened, he said, ‘No, I’m so outraged by it, I told my children they should never say things like that.’ I said, ‘Sir, with respect, if you told your children that, say it publicly. We need you to come out and say it publicly.'”
“I’m trying to do what can, behind the scenes, not revealing names or anything like that, just wanting my Republican colleagues to remember that throughout the course of our country’s history, we have needed great voices of moral clarity on either side to bring us back to the values that hold us together as Americans,” added Jayapal. “And right now, that is sadly lacking on the other side of the aisle. And I don’t believe it’s because people don’t know it’s wrong. I believe it’s because they’re scared of the bully in the White House. And we should not allow our Constitution to be brought down because people are scared of a bully in the White House.”
Watch below:
Dem lawmaker busts GOP colleagues for being disgusted by Trump’s racism — but only behind closed doors: ‘Say it publicly’
On MSNBC, following Trump's racist Twitter rant calling the district of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) condemned her Republican colleagues for only ever criticizing Trump's racism behind his back and behind closed doors.
"Elijah Cummings has responded in a very measured way, but to your point, he offers the dignity befitting the office that he holds, and I'm talking about Elijah Cummings," said anchor Alex Witt. "At what point do you think any Republicans ... might respond to this? Do you expect a response?"
2020 Election
GOP faced with 2020 House losses as incumbents bail just like they did before the 2018 midterm bloodbath: report
According to a report from Politico, GOP operatives are looking at a new wave of loses in the 2020 general election that could mirror the 2018 "Blue wave" bloodbath that led them to lose control of the House in 2018.
With Republican Reps. Paul Mitchell (MI), Pete Olson (TX) and Alabama's Martha Roby all announcing they will not run again and are stepping aside, officials are looking at the electoral map and seeing possible losses with incumbents suddenly out of the picture in a high turn-out election.
Breaking Banner
Trump would be long gone if not for conservatives’ most enduring conspiracy theory
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
This week, Robert Mueller offered testimony about the report his team sent to Attorney General William Barr 14 weeks ago. He acknowledged that the Russians had potentially compromising information on Trump during the campaign. Trump had said he thought it could have cost him the election. He said the Russians first started hacking operations against Democrats only hours after Trump asked publicly for them to do so. The Kremlin then released the material they gathered through Wikileaks, a process that was coordinated with a campaign cut-out, Roger Stone. Trump then systematically undermined and obstructed that and other investigations into his campaign and people in his inner circle. He ordered White House staffers to falsify records and was “generally” untruthful in his answers to the Special Counsel’s written questions. Eight of the ten patterns of obstruction—not individual acts, but patterns--identified in the report met the Department of Justice’s three criteria for criminal charges. The only reason Trump hasn’t been charged is that he’s a sitting president*.