Democratic senator outsmarted Trump’s Border Patrol rules — by personally escorting people across the border
President Donald Trump’s metering policy to prevent people from making asylum claims was circumvented by a Democratic senator on Wednesday.
“Today Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) crossed the U.S. border from Juarez to El Paso with Families Belong Together to help escort 5 asylum-seekers and try to prevent them from being sent back to Mexico,” Sabrina Singh, his press secretary, announced. “Out of concern for the asylum-seekers’ safety, we did not make this event public until now.”
“Cory was able to observe the crossing, interactions with federal immigration authorities, and see the disastrous impact of President Trump’s cruel immigration policy,” she continued.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Ex-federal prosecutor slams Bill Barr for helping Trump throw career DOJ lawyers under the bus
On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah criticized Attorney General William Barr for staying silent as President Donald Trump hijacks the Justice Department to argue for keeping the citizenship question on the 2020 Census — after they already told a federal judge they would move forward without it in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling against the administration.
As Rocah pointed out, many of these attorneys are career civil servants who go before these same judges hundreds of times — and forcing them to do an about-face based on a presidential tweet severely injures their credibility:
Democratic senator outsmarted Trump’s Border Patrol rules — by personally escorting people across the border
President Donald Trump's metering policy to prevent people from making asylum claims was circumvented by a Democratic senator on Wednesday.
"Today Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) crossed the U.S. border from Juarez to El Paso with Families Belong Together to help escort 5 asylum-seekers and try to prevent them from being sent back to Mexico," Sabrina Singh, his press secretary, announced. "Out of concern for the asylum-seekers' safety, we did not make this event public until now."
"Cory was able to observe the crossing, interactions with federal immigration authorities, and see the disastrous impact of President Trump's cruel immigration policy," she continued.
Breaking Banner
Former Trump Organization workers are organizing together to confront the president on his policies
President Donald Trump's immigration policy has sparked outrage around the country and has sparked renewed calls for full and comprehensive immigration reform.
According to the Washington Post, there is now a new group lobbying the president to support reform: undocumented former Trump Organization employees.
"We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country," wrote 21 groundskeepers, maids, and kitchen workers who used to be employed by the president's golf courses. "We love America and want to talk to you about helping to give us a chance to become legal."