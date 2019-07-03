Democratic senator outsmarted Trump’s Border Patrol rules — by personally escorting people across the border

President Donald Trump’s metering policy to prevent people from making asylum claims was circumvented by a Democratic senator on Wednesday.

“Today Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) crossed the U.S. border from Juarez to El Paso with Families Belong Together to help escort 5 asylum-seekers and try to prevent them from being sent back to Mexico,” Sabrina Singh, his press secretary, announced. “Out of concern for the asylum-seekers’ safety, we did not make this event public until now.”

“Cory was able to observe the crossing, interactions with federal immigration authorities, and see the disastrous impact of President Trump’s cruel immigration policy,” she continued.

Watch: