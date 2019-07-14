Democratic strategist says Trump couldn’t even pass a citizenship test for his own country

President Donald Trump’s understanding of America is so shallow that a CNN analyst offered an on-air “bet” that we would fail the written test given that is required for immigrants to gain citizenship.

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield interviewed Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, who moved to American from Colombia when she was a two-year-old child and subsequently gained citizenship

“The blame is at the feet of this president, who has allowed this kind of talk because now he is using it himself, and he is allowing each and every racist and white supremacist in this country — and people who feel misogynistic against women who can’t understand why women have these powers now and don’t think that they should — he is giving them permission to come out of the woodwork and behave the way that we all learned we should not behave,” Cardona explained.

“You know what else is interesting? As an immigrant myself, and as an American citizen, I would challenge this president, and I bet you, if he took the citizenship test that we all had to take to become citizens of this great country, he would fail,” she predicted.

Watch: