Democratic strategist says Trump couldn’t even pass a citizenship test for his own country
President Donald Trump’s understanding of America is so shallow that a CNN analyst offered an on-air “bet” that we would fail the written test given that is required for immigrants to gain citizenship.
CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield interviewed Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, who moved to American from Colombia when she was a two-year-old child and subsequently gained citizenship
“The blame is at the feet of this president, who has allowed this kind of talk because now he is using it himself, and he is allowing each and every racist and white supremacist in this country — and people who feel misogynistic against women who can’t understand why women have these powers now and don’t think that they should — he is giving them permission to come out of the woodwork and behave the way that we all learned we should not behave,” Cardona explained.
“You know what else is interesting? As an immigrant myself, and as an American citizen, I would challenge this president, and I bet you, if he took the citizenship test that we all had to take to become citizens of this great country, he would fail,” she predicted.
Watch:
CNN
Democratic strategist says Trump couldn’t even pass a citizenship test for his own country
President Donald Trump's understanding of America is so shallow that a CNN analyst offered an on-air "bet" that we would fail the written test given that is required for immigrants to gain citizenship.
CNN's Fredricka Whitfield interviewed Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, who moved to American from Colombia when she was a two-year-old child and subsequently gained citizenship
"The blame is at the feet of this president, who has allowed this kind of talk because now he is using it himself, and he is allowing each and every racist and white supremacist in this country -- and people who feel misogynistic against women who can’t understand why women have these powers now and don’t think that they should -- he is giving them permission to come out of the woodwork and behave the way that we all learned we should not behave," Cardona explained.
CNN
Ex-GOP Rep. Mia Love blames child suicides on ‘both sides’ engaging in Trump’s racist tweets
Former Republican Rep. Mia Love followed others in her party blaming Democratic officials of color for President Donald Trump's racist comments.
During a CNN interview with Fredricka Whitfield, Love said that it was incumbent on the women of color to "take the high road."
"I think the American people, including me, we’re getting so tired of the back and forth," Love said of Trump's call for the women to go back where they came from. "I just want to say we have to remember what their jobs are."
She went on to tell the four women to do their jobs instead of focusing on Twitter battles. It's ironic given the number of times the president tweets on a day-to-day basis.
CNN
CNN pundit argues ‘both sides’ at fault for racist Trump tweet: ‘I don’t know that this moves anything’
Conservative journalist Salena Zito argued on Sunday that "both sides" are at fault for a racist tweet from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on Twitter on Sunday, the president suggested that four non-white congresswomen should "go back" to their country of origin -- even though three of them were born in the United States.
Zito asserted that "both" Republicans and Democrats were responsible for the conditions that led to the tweet.
"I wish I had just stayed in church instead of hearing [Trump's tweets]," Zito lamented. "Here's the unfortunate thing -- there's two unfortunate things -- that we are so polarized right now that even if you are a Trump supporter and you don't like what he says, you may not say anything at all, pushback at all or may not even see it as racist."