Democrats are falling into the same trap they did in 2004: Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace worried that Democrats are repeating the mistakes made in 2004 that resulted in Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) losing the presidential election.
Wallace asked her panel why Democrats weren’t fighting back harder against Trump’s racism.
“Because none of them have the gumption, the backbone and the moral clarity to make these arguments,” Dr. Jason Johnson said. “This disgusts me.”
“That’s what people worry about with Donald Trump being able to be re-elected because he has conviction. Even if the conviction is wrong,’ he explained.
“They’re thinking strategically instead of morally. That’s the problem, this is not a strategic issue. It’s a moral issue. I don’t think the Democrats get it,” he worried.
Wallace, who served as communications director in the George W. Bush White House, gave her theory as to why Bush was re-elected in 2004.
“When John Kerry lost the 2004 election was the moment he said, ‘I was for it before I was against it.’ When the voters see you making a calculation and not reacting like a mother or father or neighbor, they’re instantly turned off,” she explained.
Watch:
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
WATCH: Ilhan Omar receives thunderous applause and cheering in Minnesota after Trump’s racist attacks
Breaking Banner
Trump’s Pentagon spokeswoman forced staff to run errands — and even help her adopt a foster child: report
On Thursday, the Department of Defense Inspector General released a scathing report on ex-Pentagon spokesperson Dana White, the result of an investigation that began last year following ethics complaints from her staff.
The IG concluded that White used federal staffers to help her run personal errands both during and outside of work hours. Officials were forced to book her personal travel, deliver lunch and snacks to her office, act as her chauffeur, handle her dry cleaning, and book a makeup artist to come to her house.
Trump campaign refuses to disavow his tweet telling women to ‘go back to your home country’
During the opening of "Meet the Press Daily," Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter struggled trying to explain away why the president lied about trying to shut down the "send her back chant."
"Simple question," prefaced host Peter Alexander. "Why did the president lie saying that he tried to stop that chant?"
"Well, I think what he's showing is that -- as he was able to take that in -- he, he said that he did not agree with that," Lotter dodged the question. "But I think what we've got to make sure that we are talking about is that some of the statements that have been made by the Squad."