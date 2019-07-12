Democrats cave on timing of Robert Mueller testimony — but he will supposedly eventually answer questions

Special counsel Robert Mueller will eventually testify before Congress, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed on Friday.

“We have reached an agreement with Special Counsel Mueller to reschedule his public testimony for July 24, at which time Mr. Mueller has agreed to appear for an extended period of time,” Nadler posted on Twitter.

Under subject of subpoena, Mueller had been scheduled to testify a week earlier.

“This will allow the American public to gain further insight into the Special Counsel’s investigation and the evidence uncovered regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump’s possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power,” Nadler claimed.

