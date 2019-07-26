Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats cite Richard Nixon in effort to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns

Published

22 mins ago

on

House Democrats released historical documents Thursday showing their attempt to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns has precedent.

According to a statement from committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., the House Ways and Means Committee voted to publish documents from the early 1970s showing how when members of the Joint Committee on Taxation used their authority to request President Richard Nixon’s tax information, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) immediately complied with the request.

The Ways and Means panel has cited the same tax disclosure law — Section 6103 of the federal tax code — in an effort to obtain Trump’s tax returns.  The law says the IRS “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to the chairmen of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation for legitimate legislative purpose.

Nixon had voluntarily disclosed his returns from 1969-1972. The Joint Committee on Taxation sought — and received — additional tax information from the IRS from 1963-1968.

Neal initially made the request for Trump’s personal and business tax returns, as well as documents related to any audits, on April 3. After a series of letters between the panel and the administration, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin formally rejected the request at the beginning of May, arguing that it represented an unprecedented abuse of power. Neal issued subpoenas to the IRS and Treasury Department on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, has fought to protect the president’s financial information from public disclosure, arguing the request to turn over his returns would create a dangerous precedent.

“History demonstrates that private tax return information is susceptible to abuse for partisan purposes ― regardless of which party is in power,” Mnuchin said in an April 23 letter. “Unless carefully restrained by law, this risk threatens the privacy of all taxpayers.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have argued the power for lawmakers to seek the returns is written explicitly in a 1924 law. They have also argued they need to see the president’s returns to ensure the IRS was conducting audits properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mnuchin argued at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing in May the tax scuffle was “a very important issue that has a precedent way beyond any one president and Congress.”

“There is a difference in interpretation between Congress and the Department of Justice around this law that not only impacts this president and this Congress but has a very big impact on every single taxpayer in weaponizing the IRS,” Mnuchin said at the time. “And this is why there are three branches of government.”

He also said Congress did not need to see the president’s tax returns to ensure the IRS was fairly enforcing the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress has a legitimate interest to make sure that the IRS is performing the function properly as it relates to any taxpayer,” Mnuchin said. “This is a very important issue that has a precedent way beyond any one president.”

Democrats have been on a hunt for Trump’s tax returns since he bucked decades of tradition when he refused to release them during the 2016 election cycle.

Although not required by law, every major party presidential nominee since the 1970s has chosen to publicly release his or her tax returns except for Gerald Ford, who only released a summary. Financial disclosures can help paint a fuller picture of a candidate’s business positions and interests by providing information about financial dealings, such as investments, donations, business relationships, assets and possible conflicts of interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has made clear he does not want to turn over his tax returns, claiming he cannot disclose them as a result of being audited by the IRS. However, an audit does not prevent a taxpayer from releasing his or her own tax documents. The administration has indicated it plans to fight congressional requests for information about the president’s finances.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway snarls US media is no different than Russian hackers in ugly exchange with reporters

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

During a brief press availability outside the White House, senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took an ugly shot at the U.S. media, comparing reporters to Russian hackers trying to subvert democracy.

Asked whether the president is taking reports of possible hacking of the 2020 election seriously, the always combative Conway felt the need to attack the assembled reporters.

"Well, we want secure elections," she retorted. "We don't want anyone to interfere with them whether they're foreign governments or the domestic press corp."

When reporters protested  and asked what she meant by "domestic press corp," she snapped back, "You know what it means."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s making a bet that his racist attacks will boost his support with white women

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is losing support among white, working-class women -- but he's making a gamble that his racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen will win them back.

Polling throughout Trump's presidency has shown that women voters are more concerned over his offensive rhetoric than men, and recent surveys show he's not getting much credit from voters who say they're satisfied with the economy, reported The Atlantic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Marco Rubio’s ‘gotcha’ tweet gave aid and comfort to white nationalists

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

It's a story that flared up the outrage cycle swiftly and will almost certainly die down as swiftly. On Thursday afternoon, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., retweeted a video from the Daily Caller purporting to show Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., calling on Americans to be "more fearful of white men" and advocating "profiling, monitoring and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men."

Rubio was clearly still angry that mainstream journalists correctly called it racist when Donald Trump told four congresswomen of color to "go back" to other countries (when three of the four were born in the United States). So the Florida senator tweeted, "I am sure the media will now hound every Democrat to denounce this statement as racist. Right?"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image