Democrats have no choice — they need an impeachment inquiry in order to win in 2020: MSNBC analyst

Capitol Hill Democrats need to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a progressive radio host explained on MSNBC on Friday.

“We’re going start with an escalation in the obstruction investigation into President Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler saying ‘an impeachment investigation is underway,’ Nadler citing impeachment as his legal argument in a petition filed today to get secret Mueller grand jury material,” MSNBC Yasmin Vossoughian reported.

“Right now, 96 Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry, seven have come out in support after Mueller’s testimony including the highest-ranking Democrat so far congresswoman Catherine Clark, the sixth ranking House Democrat based her decision on ‘unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction,'” she noted.

“So the big question is, where are Democrats heading, Sam. What are the next steps? Are they heading towards an official impeachment inquiry, then leading to possible impeachment? What is their plan or do they even have a plan?” she asked progressive talk radio host Sam Seder. “How significant is it we heard Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) saying in effect, this is an impeachment inquiry?”

“I mean, look, I don’t have inside information in terms was dynamic between Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler,” he replied. “But he clearly is moving forward. And she clearly has over the past several months, you know, indicated that she doesn’t want to move forward or if she wants to move at an incredibly slow pace. Look, the facts are overtaking her desire.”

“It’s become increasingly obvious that there are multiple grounds for impeachment. But once you even get past the civics and duty of Congress, from a political standpoint, it makes total sense,” he argued.

“It does?” Vossoughian asked.

“Of course it does, because the idea — look, they’ve already passed 60 bills that are message bills. Some of them are great. Some of them are okay. They have not resonated with the American public,” he explained.

“The bottom line is, there is nothing left for them to do. They need to maintain their oversight — just from the strictly a political standpoint. You need the civics part to justify this. But from a political standpoint, something needs to fill the vacuum that exists between now and the election. We saw some indication what the Republicans are willing to do, Donald Trump today was talking about investigating President Obama,” Seder explained. “If the Democrats don’t fill that will vacuum, the Republicans will. And from a political standpoint, they need to fill that vacuum.”

