Dems must stop infighting — and instead attack the ‘big steaming pile of poop’ in the White House: CNN’s Begala

CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Wednesday said that Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate featured too much infighting among candidates, and not nearly enough attacks on President Donald Trump.

While previewing the debate that’s set for Wednesday night, Begala offered some advice for former Vice President Joe Biden and told him to make an argument about electability before talking about his policy plans.

“Most Democrats think there’s a steaming pile of poop on my kitchen table, and you’re telling me you’re going to build a new house? Just get rid of the poop!” Begala said. “That’s the message!”

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, however, cautioned that simply saying you’re better than Trump may not be enough to get voters off the sidelines.

“It’s not good enough to tell me how bad it is,” Gillum said. “I want you to tell what you’re going to do to make it better for me.”

Begala countered by noting that Biden has a compelling story to tell voters about the Obama administration’s rescue of the auto industry, which succeeded despite criticism from many Republicans who argued that the best course of action would be letting Detroit “go bankrupt.”

