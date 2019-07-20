Dershowitz and Trump should both be worried what Jeffrey Epstein will reveal when he looks to cut a deal: ex-prosecutor

On Saturday, Georgetown Law professor and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler discussed the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, and the conversation turned to Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz’s increasingly furious battle with David Boies, a prominent lawyer representing some of Epstein’s alleged victims. Dershowitz has been accused by one of the women of also abusing her at one of Epstein’s parties, a claim he categorically denies.

“I’ve had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein,” said Dershowitz in a Fox News clip Reid played for her viewers. “I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he’s only had sex with one woman during that same period of time, he couldn’t do it. So he has an enormous amount of chutzpah to attack me and to challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time.”

“He also admits in this interview that he had famous Jeffrey Epstein massages but he kept his underwear on. Your thoughts?” said Reid.

“Alan Dershowitz was my criminal law professor, and this is not a good look for him. He’s sounding kind of desperate,” said Butler. “We know that all of this material, this evidence, is going to come out shortly, and he seems to be concerned about what it has to say about him.”

“Who also needs to be very concerned, Joy, is the president of the United States,” added Butler. “In 2010, Epstein gave a deposition in which he was asked, ‘are you aware of any contacts between you and Donald Trump with girls under the age of 18?’ Epstein said, ‘I’d like to answer that question but I can’t.’ He asserted the Fifth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now he’s going to have strong incentive to actually answer that question, to try to make some kind of deal to prevent him from going to prison for the rest of his life,” continued Butler. “Now, I don’t know if prosecutors would take that deal, but if he’s got any incriminating information on Donald Trump, it’s going to be a powerful incentive to give Trump up.”

Watch below: