Dershowitz doubles down on his belief that statutory rape isn’t necessarily rape

One of the key takeaways of the New Yorker article on Trump-sympathetic ex-constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz is his fixation on greater sympathy for men accused of sexual misconduct and in particular his belief that the age of consent should be lowered dramatically — and how he discussed this extensively in his classes to the point that many of his female students became uncomfortable.

On Monday, Dershowitz doubled down on the beliefs outlined in the article — insisting that he didn’t necessarily think sexual encounters with teenagers is good or morally right, but that it should not be illegal in most cases out of a matter of “constitutional conundrum”:

I stand by the constitutional (not moral) argument I offered in my controversial oped: if a 16 year old has the constitutional right to have an abortion without state or parental interference, how could she not have the constitutional right to engage in consensual sex? 1/ https://t.co/48Thb8Uaym — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 29, 2019

I challenge my readers to distinguish the cases, as a matter of constitutional law. I did not suggest that it is moral to have sex with a 16 year old, but rather that the issue presents a constitutional conundrum worthy of discussion. 2/ — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 29, 2019

I also pointed out that, statutory rape laws are applied quite selectively and often against young teenagers. That’s why I also say there are Romeo and Juliet exceptions. Lets debate not name call. End/ — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 29, 2019