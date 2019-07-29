‘Dershowitz is out of his mind’: Here are 5 disturbing details from a new profile of Epstein’s embattled ex-lawyer
Famed defense lawyer and Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz became difficult to avoid in the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency, appearing on nearly every media outlet that would have him to defend the White House as the furor over the Russia investigation boiled over. But he’s now in the media’s eye for his own conduct rather than his commentary, caught in the deluge of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
A new profile of Dershowitz published in the New Yorker by Connie Bruck on Monday delves into his past socializing with and providing legal representation for the wealthy financier who stands accused of orchestrating a sex trafficking ring targeting vulnerable underage girls. Dershowitz is tied up not only in the dubious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal reached with federal prosecutors in 2008 but also in the allegations of sexual abuse. At least two of the women, as documented in the profile, who have said they would victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme also say they were directed to have sex with Dershowitz, claims he furiously denies.
But the profile didn’t just report on the allegations against Dershowitz. It documented his history as a high-profile lawyer and legal thinker, including claims that are particularly troubling given his defense of Epstein and the accusations against. It also found that, while the claims against him aren’t unassailable, his defense of himself has also been riddled with aggression, apparent falsehoods, distortions of fact.
Here are five disturbing details from the report:
1. Dershowitz advocated for the repeal of statutory rape laws in 1997.
Bruck reported:
In a 1997 op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, he argued against statutory-rape laws, writing, “There must be criminal sanctions against sex with very young children, but it is doubtful whether such sanctions should apply to teenagers above the age of puberty, since voluntary sex is so common in their age group.” He suggested that fifteen was a reasonable age of consent, no matter how old the partner was.
2. While he bills himself as a liberal and a civil libertarian, he often seems just as critical of opponents of racism and misogyny as he is of government power.
For instance, Bruck reported that Dershowitz spoke in favor of decriminalizing prostitution — but only for the johns, not the women:
In a 1985 article, in the Gainesville Sun, Dershowitz proposed that a john “who occasionally seeks to taste the forbidden fruit of sex for hire” should not be arrested. The nonprofit executive recalled his discussing the idea in class: “He said, ‘Prostitutes know what they’re doing—they should be prosecuted. But you shouldn’t ruin the john’s life over that.’ If I had raised my hand to challenge that, I would have been singling myself out as—God forbid—a feminist.”
And when his fellow Harvard professors criticized a parody article that mocked a dead feminist, Dershowitz was outraged:
“The overreaction to the spoof is a reflection of the power of women and blacks to define the content of what is politically correct and incorrect on college and law school campuses,” he wrote. “Radical feminists can accuse all men of being rapists, and radical African-Americans can accuse all whites of being racists, without fear of discipline or rebuke.”
3. To defend Epstein, Dershowitz’s team mercilessly attacked his accusers.
He and his team went especially hard against one of Epstein’s most damaging accusers, known as “A.H.”:
Dershowitz sent Recarey a letter about A.H., containing what he described as a “troublesome and telling illustration of her character.” He said that he had sent two investigators to speak with her, instructing them to take notes, “because we feared that she, an accomplished drama student, might try to mislead them as successfully as she had misled others.” The investigators, he continued, were “quite shocked at the overwhelming, non-stop barrage of profanity . . . from what initially appeared only to be a young woman of slight build and soft demeanor.” He also enclosed snippets from A.H.’s presence on social media. “She, herself, has chosen to go by the nickname of ‘pimp juice’ and the site goes on to detail, including photos, her apparent fascination with marijuana,” Dershowitz wrote. (Dershowitz denies gathering information from social media, and says that the letter was composed by someone else in his office, although it bears his signature and is written in the first person.) He suggested that her claims about Epstein were motivated by a desire for money. He publicized the accusations in the Daily Mail, saying that A.H. “had a long record of lying, theft, and blaming others for her crimes.”
4. Asked about Guiffre, who has accused both Epstein and Dershowitz of abuse, he has likewise been vicious:
Using some of the same language that he had employed to describe Epstein’s victims a decade earlier, he called her a “serial liar,” a “prostitute,” and a “bad mother,” who could not be believed “against somebody with an unscathed reputation like me.” He insisted that Giuffre had “made the whole thing up out of whole cloth,” in search of “a big payday.” When a TV reporter in Miami questioned his characterization of Giuffre, a sex-abuse victim, as a “prostitute,” Dershowitz replied, “She made her own decisions in life.”ADVERTISEMENT
5. Dershowitz’ defense of himself has been forceful but also filled with holes.
As vehemently as Dershowitz has denied the allegations, his defense has been particularly sloppy. It led Epstein to remark of his rhetoric in an email to a friend, according to Bruck, that “Dershowitz is out of his mind.”
For example, Dershowitz said Guiffre had “made her allegations in a statement, rather than in a sworn affidavit” because her lawyers know “if they submit a sworn affidavit they would go to jail.” Shortly thereafter, Guiffre submitted a sworn affidavit.
He’s also made promises in an attempt to bolster his credibility that he fails to keep:
Dershowitz once offered during an interview to waive any statute that prevented Giuffre’s claims from being tested in court—but when her lawyers asked him to waive it to allow a civil suit, he refused. The only way for Giuffre to test her allegations in court was in a defamation suit.
And he has made some claims that are just not true, according to Bruck:
He has pointed to an unpublished memoir by Giuffre, saying, “In her manuscript, she says she never had sex with me.” She does not say this. In the memoir, Dershowitz appears in only one passage: He knocks on the door of a bedroom where Epstein has just finished having sex with Giuffre, and Epstein invites him in for a discussion. Giuffre writes, “Alan’s taste for the young and beautiful was the bias [sic] for a blooming business relationship between him and Jeffrey.”
When attacking Meghan McCain, who said he was not welcome on “The View” with such serious allegations against him, he again distorted the facts:
Dershowitz responded with a column on Newsmax: “In 2008, according to the New York Times, Meghan McCain’s own father—the late great Senator John McCain—was accused of sexual misconduct for an alleged relationship with a lobbyist 30 years his junior. I do not recall Meghan McCain calling for her father to be barred from television.” In fact, the Times had reported no accusation of sexual misconduct—just McCain aides’ unconfirmed speculation about an affair.
Commentary
Actually, Trump hates America — his only true love is the debasement of human beings
In the run-up to 2020, this can’t be said frequently, loudly or clearly enough.
Two weekends ago, Donald Trump said that four female citizens of color who dared complain about the president’s racism hate America so they should leave it. This past weekend, he said the city of Baltimore is so “crime-infested” that “no human being” would want to live there. Think about what he’s saying—what he’s really saying.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
I don’t mean that it’s racist. I don’t mean that when he says “America” he means “white.” I don’t mean that when he says “human being” he means “white.” That’s clear to me. That’s clear to you. That’s becoming clearer (I hope dearly) to our nihilist press corps. But that’s not what I mean when I say think about what he’s really saying.
2020 Election
Forget guns, God and gays: Trump’s 2020 re-election plan has shifted the GOP to the three R’s
Back in the good old days of, say, 2016, the line about the Republican method for turning out the right-wing vote was that they focused on the "Three G's": God, guns and gays. For decades, demagoguing about the evils of gay rights and the glories of guns, as well as showy acts of piety, have been the bread and butter of Republican politics, the go-to method of whipping up an evangelical base and pushing faltering GOP candidates over the finish line.
But as this past weekend's events show, Donald Trump's strategy for winning the 2020 election would be better understood as the Three Rs: Racism, Russia and Republican servility. By relying on these, Trump hopes he can do exactly what he did in 2016: Run up margins just high enough in Midwestern swing states to win the Electoral College, even though he's likely to lose in the popular vote. Unfortunately, he may not be wrong to believe it will work.
Commentary
The United States has passed a point of no return
[Editorial note: This remnant of a manuscript, discovered in a vault near the coastal town of Walpole, Massachusetts, appears to have been part of a larger project, probably envisioned as an interpretive history of the United States since the year 2000. Only a single chapter, probably written near the midpoint of the twenty-first century, has survived. Whether the remainder of the manuscript has been lost or the author abandoned it before its completion is unknown.]
Chapter 1
The Launch
From our present vantage point, it seems clear that, by 2019, the United States had passed a point of no return. In retrospect, this was the moment when indications of things gone fundamentally awry should have become unmistakable. Although at the time much remained hidden in shadows, the historic pivot now commonly referred to as the Great Reckoning had commenced.