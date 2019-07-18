Dershowitz writes panicky op-ed in anticipation of a New Yorker ‘hit piece’ about him and underage girls

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz has written an op-ed for right-wing publication Newsmax that reveals the New Yorker is working on an expose about him and women who have accused him of having sex with them when they were under 18 years old.

In the op-ed, Dershowitz accuses New Yorker editor David Remnick of commissioning “a hit piece against me for the explicit purpose of silencing my defense of President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the State of Israel.”

Dershowitz then claims, without offering any evidence, that “Remnick explicitly told people that I must be silenced because mine has been the most persuasive voice in favor of what Remnick feels pose dangers to values he holds dear, and that he will use the credibility of The New Yorker to accomplish this goal.”

“Four years ago, a woman who I had never met was ‘pressured’ — her word — by her lawyers to falsely accuse me of having underage sex with her,” Dershowitz writes. “They expected a big payday, but I was able to prove from travel records that I could not have been on the Caribbean island, New Mexico ranch, or other places where she perjuriously claimed we had met… Having seen the initial accusation demolished, her lawyer told people he was trolling for a second accuser because ‘two is better than one.’ This time they ‘found’ a real doozy: a woman who had tried to get the New York Post to publish her claim that she had sex tapes of Hillary and Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Richard Branson.”

Dershowitz’s op-ed concludes by warning his supporters to not believe anything written about him whenever the story is finally published.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So when you read The New Yorker attack on me, read it with an understanding of its source, motive, and methodology,” he says. “Remember that you are not reading The New Yorker of old that had well-earned credibility. You are reading a glossy version of the National Enquirer, with partisan and personal agendas.”