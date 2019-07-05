Desperate Trump floods his Twitter feed with same photo of his crowd size

President Donald Trump couldn’t stop tweeting the photo of his crowd size from the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July. The president evidently hadn’t seen the larger crowd photos from the Capitol Hill concert.

Trump first tweeted a photo from his account showing a look out upon the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and the sides of the reflecting pool. Approximately 90 minutes later, Trump then retweeted himself.

The president then retweeted the same photo twice more from his new press secretary and conservative host Graham Ledger.

Incredible to see all in attendance to hear our @POTUS speak & celebrate our great nation’s Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2graxKsR5H — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) July 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter users also couldn’t help but notice that the crowd size still wasn’t even close to what former President Barack Obama had at his first inauguration.

Not even close to Obama's donnie boy, try again. pic.twitter.com/aVCeawAFf7 ADVERTISEMENT — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 5, 2019

Another person alleged that another similar image had been photoshopped to include a concert that was on the Mall years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

You liar. Only the front half of the photo is your rally. The back part with the crowd is the 2008 concert at the mall. Not only is this dishonest Photoshop, it's bad dishonest Photoshot. The concert pic is attached. pic.twitter.com/89bmfg86zP ADVERTISEMENT — Morrigan Jonsdottir 🏳️‍🌈 (@Miss_Fedelm) July 5, 2019