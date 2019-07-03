‘Detoxify these people’: Fox News host proposes to ‘institutionalize’ the homeless

Fox News host Jesse Watters asserted on Wednesday that the government should “institutionalize” all homeless people.

On the Fox News program Outnumbered, host Lisa Boothe asked if liberal policies in California were “serving as a magnet” for homeless people.

“That and the weather,” Watters agreed. “Because it’s so beautiful out there. It’s not about the money, it’s about the mission. Do you want them to feel comfortable sleeping on the streets or do you want to get them off the streets? I think you have to get them off the streets.”

According to Watters, Democrats are behaving like “loose parents” who let their teenage children “drink or smoke in the house, no curfew, no bedtime.”

“What happened to those kids?” he asked. “They didn’t turn out so well. You need tough love in California.”

He added: “You need to go in there, clean it up, institutionalize these people, detoxify these people, put them in rehab facilities, put them in halfway housing, and affordable subsidized housing. Then clean the streets up. Because right now police officers are getting sick just walking the beat.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) criticized President Donald Trump this week for proposing budget cuts to programs for the homeless.

“If interceding means cutting budgets to support services to get people off the street, he’s been very successful in advancing those provisions in addition to the massive Social Security cuts and Medicare cuts — two things he promised he wouldn’t do,” Newsom said.

