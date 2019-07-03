‘Detoxify these people’: Fox News host proposes to ‘institutionalize’ the homeless
Fox News host Jesse Watters asserted on Wednesday that the government should “institutionalize” all homeless people.
On the Fox News program Outnumbered, host Lisa Boothe asked if liberal policies in California were “serving as a magnet” for homeless people.
“That and the weather,” Watters agreed. “Because it’s so beautiful out there. It’s not about the money, it’s about the mission. Do you want them to feel comfortable sleeping on the streets or do you want to get them off the streets? I think you have to get them off the streets.”
According to Watters, Democrats are behaving like “loose parents” who let their teenage children “drink or smoke in the house, no curfew, no bedtime.”
“What happened to those kids?” he asked. “They didn’t turn out so well. You need tough love in California.”
He added: “You need to go in there, clean it up, institutionalize these people, detoxify these people, put them in rehab facilities, put them in halfway housing, and affordable subsidized housing. Then clean the streets up. Because right now police officers are getting sick just walking the beat.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) criticized President Donald Trump this week for proposing budget cuts to programs for the homeless.
“If interceding means cutting budgets to support services to get people off the street, he’s been very successful in advancing those provisions in addition to the massive Social Security cuts and Medicare cuts — two things he promised he wouldn’t do,” Newsom said.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Poll shows Joe Biden’s support among black voters cut in half after defending anti-busing position during Democratic debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden saw his support among black voters cut in half in a new edition of a tracking poll conducted after the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate, during which Sen. Kamala Harris directly confronted him over his past opposition to busing and praise for segregationists.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday, 20 percent of black voters said they support Biden for the Democratic nomination, down from 40 percent in June.
Breaking Banner
Texas GOP rep. advises Trump to ‘ignore’ the Supreme Court and ‘print the Census’ with citizenship question
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has advised President Donald Trump to "ignore" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to allow a citizenship question to be included in the next U.S. Census.
Roy made the remarks during a Twitter conversation about the decision to uphold a lower court's ruling that the citizenship question could not be included while a lawsuit against the move is being litigated.
"Very surprised that [email protected]? surrendered without a battle on this issue," radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote.
“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that ?@realDonaldTrump? surrendered without a battle on this issue. https://t.co/p4bLCRcO9E
Commentary
How Trump short-circuits his supporters’ brains — and makes them blind to the fact he’s harming them
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump gave an interview to Breitbart News, boasting about the "toughness" of his supporters.
"I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad," he said.
Critics worried that the President was sending coded signals that might inspire violence among his supporters. A week later, nearly 50 people died after a shooter attacked two Mosques in New Zealand.