Devin Nunes: Democrats refuse to accept reality — they live in an alternative universe
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who once served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had no questions for former special counsel Robert Mueller.
Nunes, who finished his intelligence investigation more than a year ago, missed a lot of the information that was outlined in the Mueller report when he issued his own take on the Russia investigation. Yet, when given the opportunity to ask questions, Nunes had little to say.
Yet, when he took to the podium after the hearings, he was full of commentary.
“I think what you see today that collusion between the Republican Party and the Trump campaign is over. There was no evidence,” Nunes said. He then moved on to talk about the Christopher Steele dossier, which Mueller wouldn’t address because it’s part of another investigation by the Justice Department.
He repeated GOP talking points that it was Democrats who “colluded” with Steele to create an opposition research document about Trump’s scandals. Instead of hacking into the Republican National Committee, Democrats paid for half of an opposition research document about Trump. The first half of the report was paid for by a conservative news website. The conservative news site stopped paying for the research after Trump became the GOP nominee. The Trump campaign was able to obtain opposition research on Clinton due to a hack from the Russians and turned them over to WikiLeaks, the Mueller report found.
“This is over,” Nunes said. He went on to say that there was nothing more important for the security of our country than passing Trump’s latest trade deal. It was an odd statement coming from a former Intelligence Committee chairman, who issued a report on how to protect American elections from hacks, but failed to implement any of those protections while he was in charge in Congress.
Nunes then said that Democrats ran on protecting the border and solutions to immigration. In fact, Democrats campaigned on healthcare, but regardless, Democrats and Republicans came together for a bipartisan immigration agreement in the Senate that Trump said he wouldn’t sign because it didn’t have funding for his wall. The parties were working on the bill for nearly a decade.
According to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram, Nunes also said that Democrats refuse to accept reality because they live in an alternative universe.
Nunes: Democrats refuse to accept reality. They live in an alternative universe. Hopefully this will be the end of these hearings
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019
Pelosi is warming up to the idea of impeachment behind closed doors: report
On Wednesday, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash reported that though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still publicly downplaying the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump, she is considering the idea more seriously behind closed doors.
"The speaker had a meeting ... there was a robust discussion about impeachment, with member after member pressing the leadership, what next? What are we going to do now?" said Bash. "What was interesting, according to our sources, is that although the speaker said we're not there yet, she and the Judiciary Chairman [Jerrold Nadler] welcomed questions and talked in a more detailed way about the potential process going forward."
Mueller ‘obviously has an opinion’ on whether Trump is compromised by Russia: Counterintelligence expert
Special counsel Robert Mueller made the point Wednesday that President Donald Trump's comments about WikiLeaks were "problematic" to say the least.
"Problematic is`an understatement in terms of displays of -- giving some, I don’t know, hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity," Mueller said of the president's pleas and praise of the website.
Counterintelligence analyst Malcolm Nance explained that three years ago "and one day, today, Wikileaks was the leading edge of an attack on the United States of America."
"And Robert Mueller recognized that Donald Trump’s amplification, praise of WikiLeaks, and encouragement within his campaign using people who were in communications with them -- knowing that this was already popularly called in media a Russian intelligence operation -- that he didn’t care and that his actions were unpatriotic and certainly they didn’t fall in the realm of criminality within this probe, but certainly not something any American should engage in," Nance said.