Disturbingly hilarious Daily Show video exposes the similarities between Fox News and North Korean propaganda

North Korea’s state-controlled media has praised the weekend meeting between dictator Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump as a “historic” event.

But North Korea’s propaganda outlets are not the only ones offering effusive praise for the meeting. Many of Trump’s conservative allies in the media have hailed the meeting as well.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Monday tweeted out a video in which they mashed up clips from Fox News and Fox Business with clips from North Korea.

“This is something that many analysts and pundits thought was totally impossible,” Fox News pundit Jeanine Pirro says in the video, followed by a North Korean broadcaster using eerily similar language.

PROPAGAND-OFF! Fox News vs. North Korean State TV pic.twitter.com/RANF4qZD4b — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 1, 2019