Drowned migrant man, daughter buried in El Salvador
The bodies of a man and his toddler daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States were laid to rest in a funeral ceremony Monday in their native El Salvador.
The remains of Oscar Alberto Martinez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria, had been brought by road from Mexico through Guatemala, and arrived in the capital San Salvador on Sunday.
Tania Avalos, Martinez’s 21-year-old widow and Valeria’s mother, returned on Friday to San Salvador.
She had watched helplessly from the banks of the river as they were swept away by a current.
A shocking picture of their lifeless bodies, lying face down in the river, fueled outrage around the world, with some people blaming the US crackdown on border crossings for their deaths.
US President Donald Trump last month threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports unless the country cracked down on people pouring across the border into the United States.
Mexico in turn agreed to bolster security on its northern and southern borders, and expanded its policy of taking back migrants as the US processes their asylum claims, to avoid the tariffs.
Most of the migrants are from violence-riven Central American countries including El Salvador.
? 2019 AFP
House Democrats demand Ivanka Trump’s government emails sent by her personal server
Paybacks are difficult when it comes to politics. After a non-stop war against former Secretary Hillary Clinton for her use of a personal email server, President Donald Trump's daughter and top aide seemed to think the rules were different for her. Coming into the new White House, Ivanka Trump used an off-site, personal email server to do communications for official government purposes.
House Democrats are now asking for those emails, the Washington Post reported Monday.
MSNBC host calls AOC a ‘far left’ Democrat after she invites women’s soccer team to tour the Capitol
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt on Monday said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a "far left" politician after she invited the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to tour the U.S. Capitol.
Following the team's win against France, Hunt noted in a Monday afternoon report that team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said that she did not expect to be invited to the White House.
"President Trump tweeted attacks on Rapinoe saying that she should win before she talks," Hunt said before calling Ocasio-Cortez a "far left" Democrat.
"We should also note that jumping in the controversy rather than far-left freshman Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who issued a blanket invitation to the [Capitol] to Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s teams," Hunt opined.
Facebook to broaden effort to root out white nationalist content
Facebook said Monday it would take new steps to eliminate content promoting white nationalism and white separatism after an external audit said its efforts were "too narrow."
The audit led by civil rights attorney Laura Murphy indicated Facebook's policy did not go far enough by only barring "explicit praise, support, or representation" of these terms.
"As a result, content that would cause the same harm is permitted to remain on the platform," said the audit team led by Murphy, formerly of the American Civil Liberties Union.Responding to the civil rights audit begun last year, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook would seek to tighten its policy on these kinds of hate speech.