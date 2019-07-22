Drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ appeals life sentence
Fallen Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, once one of the world’s most powerful and notorious criminals, has appealed his life sentence, court documents published on Monday showed.
Guzman, the 62-year-old former co-leader of Mexico’s feared Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in February of smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States.
On Wednesday last week, he was sentenced to life in prison in a New York federal courtroom, and sent to the notorious ADX federal maximum security prison in the US state of Colorado nicknamed the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”
A symbolic 30 years was also added to the sentence and he was also ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture — a sum based on a conservative estimate of revenues from his cartel’s sales in the United States.
Guzman’s new lawyer, Marc Fernich, filed an appeal the next day, documents show. Fernich did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.
A decision by an appeals judge could take up to a year.
Guzman — whose moniker “El Chapo” translates as “Shorty” — is considered the most influential drug lord since Colombia’s Pablo Escobar, who was killed in a police shootout in 1993.
He was extradited from Mexico to the United States in January 2017.
Current ADX inmates include convicted “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols, the British “shoe bomber” Richard Reid and the Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is awaiting execution.
Here are 5 of the wildest and most outrageous comments Trump just made to the press
During an Oval Office meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, President Donald Trump gave rambling and outrageous comments to the press about a wide range of subjects.
Here are just five of the wildest things he said in the meeting:
1. “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.”
Trump said he could “win” the war in Afghanistan by simply committing genocide against the entire population.
“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week,” he said. “I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”
Trump blasts Iran, says hard to deal with top ‘terror’ state
US President Donald Trump said Monday that chances of negotiating with Iran were dwindling, as he cited increasing tensions in the Gulf and blasted the Islamic republic as the world's top "state of terror."
The president cited a series of recent conflicts involving Tehran, including the downing of US and Iranian drones and, most recently, Tehran's announcement that it arrested 17 people in connection to a CIA spy ring, a claim Trump rejected as "lies."
"Frankly it's getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran, because they behave very badly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, as visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sat at his side.
Neighbors in Nashville suburb form human chain to prevent ICE from taking man into custody
In a Nashville suburb, an ICE agent’a attempt to take a man into custody on Monday morning proved unsuccessful when the man’s neighbors formed a human chain.
An agent for the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Nashville’s WVTF Channel 5 (a CBS affiliate), attempted to detain the man in Hermitage, Tennessee, which is about ten miles from Downtown Nashville.
The man had entered his van with his son when the agent blocked them in, and neighbors responded by bringing them water and wet rags. After the neighbors formed a human chain, the man and his son were able to escape and enter their home — which the ICE agent was not authorized to enter.