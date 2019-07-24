Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, of Blade Runner fame, dies at 75
Hollywood star Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in Blade Runner, has died after a brief illness, Dutch media reported Wednesday, quoting family sources.
“Rutger Hauer has died at the age 75. He is regarded as one of the Netherlands’ greatest actors,” the ANP news wire said.
His agent Steve Kenis said the actor died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.
RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019
Hauer played the murderous replicant Roy Batty in Blade Runner, which was directed by Ridley Scott and also starred Harrison Ford.
He appeared in a total of over 100 Dutch and international movies, winning a Golden Globe in 1988 for his role in Escape from Sobibor.
Other roles included a terrorist in “Nighthawks” with Sylvester Stallone, a former CEO of Wayne Enterprises in “Batman Begins”, and a medieval knight in the big-budget 1985 fantasy “Ladyhawke”, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.
R.I.P. Rutger Hauer, who has passed away at the age of 75. pic.twitter.com/Lzkxymp9UF
— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) July 24, 2019
Rapper Meek Mill granted new trial as controversial conviction tossed
A Pennsylvania court on Wednesday unanimously granted rapper Meek Mill a new trail in a drug and gun case from his teenage years that sparked controversy over alleged police corruption and racial prejudice.
The three-judge opinion tossed the now 32-year-old artist's conviction in addition to overturning parole violation rulings that put Mill behind bars in 2017, a sentence decried by advocates as unusually harsh and emblematic of racist biases in US probation laws.
Mill was released in April 2018 after the state's top court ordered him free on bail.
The Philadelphia native has since become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform in a country where black people are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people, according to the NAACP civil rights organization.
Robert Mueller: Accepting Russian campaign help ‘should be and can be a crime’
Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday said that it "should be and can be a crime" for a campaign to accept help from a foreign government.
Under questioning from Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Mueller was asked if it is illegal to accept "dirt" from a foreign country like Russia.
"We have an election coming up in 2020, director," Himes noted. "If a campaign receives an offer of dirt from a foreign individual or a government, generally speaking, should that campaign report those contacts?"
"Should be and can be depending on the circumstances a crime," Mueller warned.