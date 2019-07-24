Quantcast
Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, of Blade Runner fame, dies at 75

Hollywood star Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in Blade Runner, has died after a brief illness, Dutch media reported Wednesday, quoting family sources.

“Rutger Hauer has died at the age 75. He is regarded as one of the Netherlands’ greatest actors,” the ANP news wire said.

His agent Steve Kenis said the actor died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.

Hauer played the murderous replicant Roy Batty in Blade Runner, which was directed by Ridley Scott and also starred Harrison Ford.

He appeared in a total of over 100 Dutch and international movies, winning a Golden Globe in 1988 for his role in Escape from Sobibor.

Other roles included a terrorist in “Nighthawks” with Sylvester Stallone, a former CEO of Wayne Enterprises in “Batman Begins”, and a medieval knight in the big-budget 1985 fantasy “Ladyhawke”, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY

