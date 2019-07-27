Eight killed as twin quakes strike Philippines
Eight people were killed and dozens injured when twin earthquakes struck islands in the northern Philippines early Saturday while many were still asleep, local officials said.
Both tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation’s largest Luzon island.
Terrified residents fled their homes and images in the Philippine media showed collapsed masonry homes as well as deep cracks in paved roads.
The quakes — of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 — struck within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami alerts were issued.
Many people were still asleep when the first tremor struck around 4:15 am (2015 GMT Friday), followed just under four hours later by the second stronger jolt.
Mayor Raul de Sagon told AFP that eight people had been killed and around 60 others were hurt. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Police sergeant Uzi Villa added that the timing of the quake meant many people were at home when the first quake struck.
“We saw houses shaking. Some of the walls of the houses collapsed and fell on the victims,” he told AFP.
“Some people died because they were sleeping soundly since it was still early,” he added.
The Philippines is part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
The country’s most recent deadly quake occurred in April when at least 11 people were killed and a supermarket collapsed in a 6.3-magnitude tremor that hit a region north of the capital Manila.
Austrian triathlete freed by kidnapper after she complimented him on his orchids
A young Austrian triathlete kidnapped while riding her bike talked her way to freedom by complimenting her captor's orchids, a police source said Saturday, confirming press reports.
Professional triathlete Nathalie Birli, 27, was struck by a car Tuesday and broke her arm while falling to the ground near Graz in southeastern Austria, the press reports said.
The driver then knocked her out with a piece of wood and took her to his isolated home.
"When I regained consciousness, I was naked and tied up in an armchair in an old house," Birli told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.
2020 Election
Trump campaign banking on racist ‘white grievance rhetoric’ to propel him to another term: report
President Donald Trump caused a national fury when he tweeted that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should "go back" where they came from — a fury that grew more intense after Trump supporters chanted "Send her back!" at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Even though Trump initially tried to backtrack from that incident, Toluse Olorunnipa and Ashley Parker of the Washington Post reports that the president's campaign is now all in on racism as the key to give Trump another four years.
Breaking Banner
The key to Trump’s impeachment is held by one ex-White House aide that Democrats want to grill: MSNBC panel
A panel discussion on MSNBC on the possibility that the House will soon open impeachment hearings on Donald Trump concluded that the testimony that could tip reluctant Democrats who are hesitant to move forward will come from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
Speaking with host David Gura, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said compelling McGahn to speak could lay to rest whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction.
Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony, he claimed, "Everybody wants instant political gratification these days. this is a marathon, not a sprint and slow and steady will win the day eventually. When people say, well, you know, Bob Mueller wasn't very exciting. he was halting in his delivery, well, he's entitled, he's a war hero. he held so many significant jobs. he took on a thankless task and sat there for seven hours."