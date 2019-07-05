Embattled Deutsche Bank’s investment banking chief leaves
Germany’s struggling lender Deutsche Bank said Friday the chief of its investment banking division was leaving the institution “by mutual agreement” ahead of a vast restructuring exercise.
Garth Ritchie, 51, was named in 2017 as co-head of Deutsche’s then newly created Corporate & Investment Bank, and became its sole chief a year later.
He picked up a Brexit windfall in 2018, receiving a three-million-euro per year “functional allowance” for “additional responsibility in connection with the implications of Brexit” — effectively doubling his annual pay.
Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing would pick up responsibility for the division following Ritchie’s departure on July 31.
A major cost-cutting plan is to be put to the bank’s board on Sunday, with media reports suggesting that up to 20,000 jobs could go out of the total of 91,500 posts the bank reported in March.
Top of the list for cuts is the investment bank.
Once the flagship division of the group, the 37,000-strong unit has been undermined by scandal for years.
Last year, one-quarter of its stocks trading staff in the US were let go, and a source close to the bank told AFP more such steps could be coming.
Sharp reductions in the payroll were also feared earlier this year when Deutsche entered detailed talks on a potential merger with hometown rival Commerzbank but the deal fell through in April.
The group is due to unveil its second-quarter results on July 24.
WATCH: Black dad confronts white man who hurled insults and accusations at his teenage daughter at pool
Two men were caught on video ranting at a group of black teenagers in Missouri who wanted to enjoy the neighborhood pool.
Cell phone video posted on Facebook shows the men accusing the teens of a recent string of vandalism and questioning whether they should be allowed to use the pool at a Lee's Summit subdivision, reported KSHB-TV.
"That doesn’t mean you invite all your young friends in my pool,” one of the men says in the video. "You pay the (expletive) dues?"
Trump says he’s unable to comment on the mystery surrounding Mike Pence’s canceled trip
President Donald Trump on Friday refused to explain why Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a planned visit to New Hampshire this week.
"You'll know in about two weeks," Trump said. "There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire. I can't tell you about it. But it had nothing to do with White House."
"There was a problem up there. And I won’t go into what the problem was. You’ll see in about a week or two."
Pence was scheduled to deliver remarks on America's opioid epidemic during an event in Manchester. But his trip was canceled at the last minute because of what was initially described as an emergency.
Trump boasts his disastrous July 4th speech will lead to a jump in military enlistments in rambling South Lawn appearance
In a rambling press availability on the White House South Lawn, Donald Trump blamed his fumbling speech on July Fourth on the rain creating havoc with his teleprompter, but said it didn't matter because his words would likely create a boost in military enlistments.
Addressing his speech where he claimed U.S. forces reclaimed the airports from the British during the Revolutionary war, Trump blamed the rain and his teleprompter.
"I can just tell you those people that you see, there are a lot of people in front of the White House, every one of them loved it," Trump said. "I would actually say -- and I want to sort of give a little appreciation. The media loved it, they loved the evening."