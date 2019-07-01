England wonders if they can usurp USA as women’s World Cup grande finale looms
England are aiming to make history as they prepare to take on the USA with a first ever women’s World Cup final squarely in their sights, as a landmark tournament moves towards a nail-biting climax.
The World Cup in France has generated record TV audiences for the women’s game and Phil Neville’s side come into Tuesday’s clash against the reigning champions in Lyon with more people than ever expected to tune in to see the Lionesses push to go one better than in the previous two editions, when they lost out in the semis.
“You get to these moments in life and you think grasp it with both hands, both feet and all your body and that’s what we’ve been saying to the players: don’t get to a semi-final and have any regrets,” Neville told reporters on Sunday.
“I want to see smiles and I want to see freedom, and I want to see us play the way that we can.”
England face an American side brimming with talent and on a high from two hard-fought 2-1 wins over Spain in the last 16 and against hosts France in the quarter-finals, both gained thanks to the attacking exploits of Megan Rapinoe.
The 33-year-old is one of the stories of this tournament, with her match-winning displays paired with intense media scrutiny after a spat with President Donald Trump over her stated refusal to visit the White House while he remains in charge.
Rapinoe hit two penalties to squeeze her side past the Spanish in an underwhelming team display and then won a thrilling clash at the Parc des Princes with another brace to win what was probably the match of the tournament so far.
“Megan is someone I’ve from day one that I really admire. I remember in my first She Believes (Cup) when a ball bounced on the touchline and I went to catch the ball and her studs came right through my Apple watch,” Neville said.
“What I liked was that she didn’t even say sorry, she just got on with it, she’s a winner.
“I like the individuality both on and off the field and I think she’s a world-class footballer.”
– Expectation –
Foe the USA, the match is another on their march towards an expected fourth world crown — Neville calls them the “best team in the world without a shadow of a doubt”.
The United States is the citadel of women’s football, with their team bringing in more revenue than their men’s side in the last three years, and coach Jill Ellis has benefited from the seriousness with which it is taken.
Ellis was born in the English city of Portsmouth but moved across the Atlantic with her family in her teens. In the US she found room to express her passion for football.
“I had zero opportunity to play football over here (in Europe) so that’s really what America gave me, an environment to put on my first ever team uniform,” Ellis said.
“I think my whole British culture growing up is still with me for sure and I’m grateful for that because I don’t think that had I grown up in another country that the passion for football would be where it is.”
Ellis has expressed happiness that the game is being taken seriously in Europe, but Alex Morgan, her team captain and the joint leading scorer in France with five goals, thinks the barriers can be pushed further back.
“To continue to fight for yourself and fight for the next generation is important,” Morgan said.
“I find that a lot of times when I stand up for this team or with equality within the sport you’re not necessarily going to reap all the benefits but your hope is that the next generation will.”
The Netherlands face Sweden in the other semi-final in Lyon on Wednesday. The final takes place in the same stadium on Sunday.
Black LGBTQ community celebrates Pride Month — but says fight for equality is far from over
Like the broader movement of which it is a part, the black LGBTQ community is celebrating advances since the historic Stonewall riots in New York -- while continuing to face serious discrimination and ill-treatment.
Some 15,000 people took part in Saturday's Harlem Pride parade, an offshoot of New York's larger Pride March on Sunday. The setting was a neighborhood long synonymous with African American culture.
The first such parade in Harlem, 10 years ago, drew only 2,000 people.
"It's important that we have a community for gay people, especially African American gay people, because you don't really hear too much about them," Leon McCutcheon, who is black, gay and 60.
King Tutankhamun sculpture’s London auction sparks Egyptian outcry
A 3,000-year-old head sculpture of an eternally-young Tutankhamun -- the Egyptian pharaoh known as King Tut -- goes under the hammer this week in London despite an outcry from Cairo.
Christie's expects the 28.5-centimetre (11-inch) brown quartzite relic from the Valley of the Kings to fetch more than £4 million ($5.1 million, 4.5 million euros) on Thursday.
The Financial Times reported that it was the first such Egyptian statuette to go on the market since 1985.
The pharaoh's finely-chiselled head -- its serene eyes and puffed lips emoting a sense of eternal peace -- comes from the private Resandro Collection of ancient art that Christie's last sold in 2016 for £3 million.
John Oliver mocks Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan with ‘new’ idea to ‘stop doing terrorism’
HBO host John Oliver couldn't help but crack up at Jared Kushner for his naive Middle East peace plan that has taken him the better part of the first term in office to develop.
Harkening back to the inauguration, Oliver showed a clip of Trump saying that if Kushner can't achieve Middle East peace, then it can't be done. The "Last Week Tonight" host agreed with Trump that Jared would do an excellent job because he's racked up such a vast list of accomplishments like having "a very smooth, shiny face."
He explained that Kushner's so-called "plan" is more like a "vision," which is "somewhere between an economic wish-list and a half-remembered, rich boy, wet dream."