Equifax is begging people not to take the cash settlement because they can’t afford to pay everyone they screwed over

1 min ago

As part of the credit bureau Equifax’s settlement with the government over their catastrophic data breach that exposed 145 million people’s Social Security numbers, those affected can file a claim to get either $125 or free credit monitoring.

But after people signed up for the $125 option in droves, Equifax, along with the Federal Trade Commission, are now begging consumers not to choose that option — because they did not set aside enough funds as part of the settlement to pay that amount to everyone:

The total size of the Equifax settlement is $650 million. This means that even if the entire amount of that went to restitution — and only a fraction of it is set aside for that purpose — no one would get more than a few dollars apiece.

REVEALED: Another Mitch McConnell connection to Russia oligarch uncovered

28 mins ago

July 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor this week to rail against the three days of #MoscowMitch trends on Twitter. The hashtag was part of an online effort to ask why McConnell refused to warn Americans about the Russia hacking when former President Obama did. Further, there was a question about why McConnell continues to block an election security bill proposed by Democrats.

Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding

1 hour ago

July 31, 2019

By

The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.

A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.

The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.

Epstein and Trump partied together — until a real estate deal soured their relationship

2 hours ago

July 31, 2019

By

With financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges, his high society friends appear to have finally turned their backs on him. That includes President Donald Trump, who claimed he never cared for Epstein. That claim was belied when video emerged of the two men socializing at a 1992 party in Florida.

As the Washington Post reports, the two men frequently crossed paths.

