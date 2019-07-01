Ex-GOP commentator tells Ivanka Trump to ‘pay her dues’ before dressing up and pretending to be a diplomat
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former White House official David Gergen sharply criticized Ivanka Trump for trying to butt into conversations with foreign diplomats.
“To back up for a minute, this country very much needs more women in high-level diplomacy jobs,” said Gergen, who served under three Republican presidents as well as Bill Clinton, “and we’ve had four so far: Condi Rice and Susan Rice and Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright. They all earned their way to the top, they all earned their way to the table. Three of them have PhDs, one Yale Law. They all worked for years in foreign policy and they were professionals by the time they began to run high-level diplomacy.”
“Ivanka Trump simply hasn’t paid her dues,” said Gergen. “She’s there as a result of nepotism on the part of the president. It would be fine if she went, if her — if Melania is not going, the First Lady is not going, Ivanka went in her place, that would be fine. But to go and be treated like a high-level professional really insults the foreign service. It insults what they do in life.”
“And it sends a message to the other heads in state, that this White House is playing by different rules that nobody seems to understand but our — you know, not treated — not respected by others,” said Gergen. “They’re keeping silent about it, but they don’t respect it.”
WATCH: Schumer angrily blasts Trump for ‘one of the worst few days’ in American diplomatic history
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed President Donald Trump's chaotic foreign policy during a Monday interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.
"Why do you think he treats dictators one way and our oldest allies another?" Cooper asked.
"Well, he admires these strong men. he doesn't have principles about what rule of law is, what a democracy is," Schumer argued.
"You know, Anderson, this was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy in American diplomatic history," he continued. "Praising dictators, messing up foreign policy left and right, what he did in North Korea giving Kim Jong-un what he wanted and getting nothing, absolutely nothing in return."
‘Middle finger to the US Congress’: Bush ethics lawyer blasts Pompeo for spending taxpayer funds on his dog
On Monday, CNN reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using the Secret Service as errand boys to pick up his food, transport his dog, and basically do little odds and ends for him at taxpayer expense.
On CNN's "OutFront," former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter excoriated Pompeo for his abuse of power. "This is the first time I have heard of the United States government providing an armed escort for a dog coming home from the groomer," he said. "They might as well go [all in] for this and give the dog a full motorcade to the secretary's house, I guess."
Trump threatens to delay the Census — but his DOJ spent weeks telling the Supreme Court he can’t: CNN
Last week, the Supreme Court threw President Donald Trump's plan to rig the 2020 Census into chaos by temporarily blocking the administration from including a citizenship question. The justices left open the possibility that the question would be constitutional, if the administration can convince a lower court they have a reason for the change that is not "contrived" — although with census forms needing to be printed within weeks, Trump has almost no time to do this.
Faced with this obstacle, Trump told reporters on Monday that he is now "looking at" just delaying the census altogether until he can push the case through federal court. The problem is that delaying the census is unconstitutional — and it's not just liberals who say so. As CNN's Pamela Brown noted, Trump's own Justice Department has spent weeks telling the Supreme Court there is no legal way to delay the census.