Ex-Peru president wanted for corruption arrested in the US
Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo was arrested in the United States Tuesday to face extradition to his home country on corruption charges, authorities in the South American nation said.
The 73-year-old is suspected of involvement in the sprawling Odebrecht scandal in which the construction giant paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes throughout the continent to secure huge public works contracts.
The Peruvian attorney general’s office announced on Twitter that Toledo “was arrested this morning for extradition, in the United States.”
Toledo has been formally charged with receiving a $20 million payment from Odebrecht to grant it the tender to build the Interoceanic Highway that links Peru with Brazil.
He is accused of influence peddling, collusion and money laundering to the detriment of the Peruvian state.
Toledo, president from 2001-2006, denies all charges.
His lawyer, Heriberto Benitez, told the press that his arrest “doesn’t mean an extradition has been approved. It’s the start of an extradition process in the hands of the United States.”
The extradition process could last six to eight months, according to experts.
In March, the Peruvian-Israeli businessman, Josef Maiman, a personal friend of Toledo’s, signed a collaboration deal with Peru’s public prosecutor in which he claimed Odebrecht had paid $35 million into his accounts as bribes for the ex-president, press reports claim.
Peruvian prosecutors opened an investigation into Toledo and two other former presidents — Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Alan Garcia — in June 2018.
Garcia committed suicide in April after police arrived at his house to arrest him for money laundering.
Kuczynski, who is 80 and underwent heart surgery in May, is being held under house arrest, also accused of money laundering.
A fourth former president, Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia were indicted in May for allegedly laundering assets.
Comic-Con mines past for future hits on 50th edition
A smorgasbord of sequels, prequels and reunions from "Terminator" to "Game of Thrones" awaits thousands of misty-eyed comic book geeks and sci-fi nerds descending on San Diego this week for the world's largest celebration of pop culture fandom.
The 50th edition of Comic-Con International will see 135,000 cosplayers, bloggers, movie executives and humble fans pile into a sweaty convention center for glimpses of their heroes, in town to promote the next mega-hit films, TV shows and comic books.
This anniversary edition promises to be more nostalgia-laden than most -- among those expected to appear are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who will soon reunite on screen for the first time since 1991's "Terminator 2" for Paramount's killer cyborg sequel "Dark Fate."
‘Washington is no longer functional’: Brian Williams admits he’s sad to report that ‘our government is broken’
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams on Tuesday reported that America's federal government is broken.
"This was day 908 of the Trump Administration and while there is no joy in it, one way of summing up today is this: Our government’s broken, our politics are broken, Washington is no longer functional, and the cracks in our society are deepening," Williams reported.
"Much of this day was taken up by the discussion of racist statements by the president. Then tonight came the news that had so many people thinking back to when we were different, the death just tonight of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens at the age of 99," he said.