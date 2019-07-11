Quantcast
Experts: ‘Constitutional Crisis’ if Trump ignores SCOTUS and adds citizenship question to census by executive action

Published

7 mins ago

on

Experts are warning America will face a legitimate constitutional crisis if President Donald Trump defies the U.S. Supreme Court and uses executive power to order his citizenship question added to the 2020 Census.

Multiple news outlets Thursday morning cite several administration sources who say Trump will announce the executive order this afternoon.

Here’s what some experts across the political spectrum are saying:

MSNBC’s Joyce Vance predicted we’d end up here just days ago:

Meghan McCain getting sick of ‘negative attention’ on The View: ‘Every day feels like she’s going to war’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

Meghan McCain is getting sick of the negative attention she receives for her behavior on "The View," according to a new report, but she's unlikely to leave the hit TV talk show.

The conservative co-host is reportedly unhappy working on the show, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that she's not ready to give up on all the drama.

"Meghan hates the negative attention the show has brought to her lately and every day feels like she is going to war," the source said. "She certainly is valued for some of her opinions. All the drama keeps the show a ratings hit so, despite her behavior, it won't likely put her job in jeopardy."

Stunning new report finds much of Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth is ‘an illusion’ — and he was recently entangled with Deutsche Bank

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

While Jeffrey Epstein has widely been reported to be a billionaire, this reputation appears to be a myth, according to a detailed New York Times report published Wednesday night. The story also revealed that Epstein has been a client of Deutsche Bank, the embattled institution facing waves of controversy in recent months and years.

Epstein has come under new scrutiny after being indicted last weekend by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York on sex trafficking charges. The case revives accusations that were put to bed by a controversial non-prosecution agreement overseen in 2008 by now-Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who was then a U.S. attorney. Epstein’s case has also drawn public interest because of his many ties to prominent politicians and public figures, including Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Alex Acosta dragged over the coals by reporter behind Epstein exposé for trying to ‘re-write the public record’

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

The Miami Herald journalist who dug up enough information on accused child-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that he was indicted in New York had little good to say about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's self-serving press conference on Wednesday where he attempted to defend his part in Epstein's sweetheart plea bargain when Acosta was a U.S. Attorney.

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Julie K. Brown sat and watched clips of Acosta and quickly dismissed some of his claims with some facts from the case.

Addressing Acosta's contention that victims were afraid to come forward, Brown called the former U.S. Attorney out.

