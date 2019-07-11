Experts: ‘Constitutional Crisis’ if Trump ignores SCOTUS and adds citizenship question to census by executive action

Experts are warning America will face a legitimate constitutional crisis if President Donald Trump defies the U.S. Supreme Court and uses executive power to order his citizenship question added to the 2020 Census.

Multiple news outlets Thursday morning cite several administration sources who say Trump will announce the executive order this afternoon.

Here’s what some experts across the political spectrum are saying:

Defying the Supreme Court’s directive would open a seal that no one should want to see broken. It betrays the admin’s belief that it cannot satisfy the Court’s requests and threatens the legitimacy of the census. More importantly, it would be a legitimate constitutional crisis. https://t.co/3HdgNWMhk7 ADVERTISEMENT — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 11, 2019

Defying the Supreme Court and violating Article One of the Constitution re the census meets any test of a constitutional crisis. Hold on tight. https://t.co/75Rh5hepW1 ADVERTISEMENT — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) July 11, 2019

My guess is it would get challenged in court, struck down and he will back down. If he did not…constitutional crisis and absolute obligation of the House to impeach regardless of political consequences. (That said, in my view, that obligation has existed for a long time now.) ADVERTISEMENT — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 11, 2019

MSNBC’s Joyce Vance predicted we’d end up here just days ago:

ADVERTISEMENT