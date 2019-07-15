Facebook needs ‘very high standard’ for Libra coin: Mnuchin
Facebook will need to meet “a very high standard” before it moves ahead with its planned digital currency Libra, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.
Mnuchin said US regulators have already expressed concerns to Facebook about the plan for a global cryptocurrency, noting that these kinds of virtual coins have in the past been associated with money laundering and illicit activities.
“Whether they’re banks or non-banks, they’re under the same regulatory environment,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, adding that Facebook “will have to have a very high standard before they have access to the financial system.”
Facebook last month unveiled its plans for Libra, widely regarded as a challenger to dominant global player bitcoin. Libra is expected to launch in the first half of 2020. It is designed to be backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Mnuchin said the US Treasury welcomes “responsible innovations” that can improve the efficiency of the financial system but added: “Our overriding goal is to maintain the integrity of the financial system and protect it from abuse.”
He said US regulators have met with Facebook officials on this question, and how Facebook can protect against the new virtual coin being used for criminal activity.
Commenting on Facebook’s claim that Libra could lower costs and help people without access to traditional financial services, Mnuchin said, “That’s fine (but) they’ve got a lot of work to do to convince us they can get to that place.”
Mnuchin’s comments echoed concerns voiced by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and regulators around the world, as well as by lawmakers set to open hearings this week on the plan by Facebook and its partners in the Libra project.
– Hearing set Tuesday –
Facebook will need to meet “a very high standard” before it moves ahead with its planned digital currency Libra, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.
Mnuchin said US regulators have already expressed concerns to Facebook about the plan for a global cryptocurrency, noting that these kinds of virtual coins have in the past been associated with money laundering and illicit activities.
“Whether they’re banks or non-banks, they’re under the same regulatory environment,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, adding that Facebook “will have to have a very high standard before they have access to the financial system.”
Facebook last month unveiled its plans for Libra, widely regarded as a challenger to dominant global player bitcoin. Libra is expected to launch in the first half of 2020. It is designed to be backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Mnuchin said the US Treasury welcomes “responsible innovations” that can improve the efficiency of the financial system but added: “Our overriding goal is to maintain the integrity of the financial system and protect it from abuse.”
He said US regulators have met with Facebook officials on this question, and how Facebook can protect against the new virtual coin being used for criminal activity.
Commenting on Facebook’s claim that Libra could lower costs and help people without access to traditional financial services, Mnuchin said, “That’s fine (but) they’ve got a lot of work to do to convince us they can get to that place.”
Mnuchin’s comments echoed concerns voiced by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and regulators around the world, as well as by lawmakers set to open hearings this week on the plan by Facebook and its partners in the Libra project.
– Hearing set Tuesday –
David Marcus, who heads Facebook’s digital wallet and blockchain efforts, said in testimony prepared for delivery Tuesday that he expects regulators to carry out an extensive review of the Libra project.
“The time between now and launch is designed to be an open process and subject to regulatory oversight and review,” Marcus was to say in his remarks, which were released by the Senate Banking Committee.
“We know we need to take the time to get this right. And I want to be clear: Facebook will not offer the Libra digital currency until we have fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals.”
The companies behind Libra include payment giants Visa, MasterCard and PayPal, as well as ride-hailing apps Lyft and Uber.
Central bankers around the world have said they would carefully study the proposed currency and last week US President Donald Trump weighed in, saying, “I am not a fan of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air.”
Shep Smith goes off on Trump’s racist attacks: ‘A misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division’
Fox News newsman Shep Smith began his Monday show by calling President Donald Trump's racist tweets about four Congresswomen of color "xenophobic" and a "distraction" for the purpose of "division."
"Our reporting begins with President Trump’s latest misleading and xenophobic eruption of destruction and division," Smith opened with. "Directed this time at a group of minority women in the United States Congress, 'go back to where you came from.' That is what the president wrote on Twitter just yesterday and today he called them haters of America and Jews. The president is defending those statements and when asked if he thought the Tweets might be racist, his response, 'Not at all.'"
Breaking Banner
‘Bond is dead’: White dudes flip out over casting of a black woman as next Agent 007
On Monday, the Daily Beast reported that the new 007 -- the special agent in the James Bond series -- will be portrayed by the black actress Lashana Lynch.
The announcement set off predictably racist and sexist reactions.
Perhaps the most prominent right-winger to voice his displeasure was Ben Shapiro, who complained that it didn't make sense for Bond to be a woman because of the character's signature seduction moves.
"Bond is about the guns and the girls," Shapiro said, noting that a woman in a seductive role was not realistic.
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: The government just ‘dramatically’ expanded its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein
Federal investigators have been able to “dramatically expand” their investigation into financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as prosecutors bring sex trafficking charges against him, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller said in court on Monday.
The government revealed the expansion of the case at the day’s bail hearing. In searching the defendant’s house, investigators found an old passport with Epstein picture and a fake name that listed Saudi Arabia as the location of his residence, the prosecutor said.
The judge was surprised at this revelation, NBC News reported, asking the attorney, “Say again?”