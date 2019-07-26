Quantcast
FAIL: US intel analysts think North Korea has produced up to 12 nukes following Trump-Kim summit

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s high-profile meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un so far have failed to deliver nuclear disarmament — and American intelligence analysts believe that the country has actually been building more nuclear weapons since the first Trump-Kim summit.

The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency analysts believe North Korean scientists have produced up to 12 additional nuclear weapons ever since Trump and Kim famously shook hands in Singapore in 2018.

“Shipping containers, trucks and crowds of people moving materials and instruments at North Korea’s key weapons facilities like the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center and the Sanum-dong missile production site, suggest North Korea has continued producing fissile material and intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Journal reports.

In all, analysts project that North Korea is now in possession of between 20 to 60 nuclear bombs.

In the wake of the first North Korea summit, Trump declared that he had ended the threat of a nuclear North Korea, and has since regularly heaped praise upon Kim as a strong leader. Trump even gave Kim cover for the killing of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea before being released back to America in 2017.

Upon his return to the United States, it was revealed that Warmbier had been comatose for more than a year while being held in detention by North Korea. He died within days of his return to the U.S.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
A Connecticut family this week received an apology from TJ Maxx after one of their sons was falsely identified as a shoplifter who had been in the store earlier this month.

Local news station WFSB reports that the Askew-Ferris family went into a local TJ Maxx store earlier this month and quickly noticed that employees were following them and talking about them as they walked around.

The family's three sons felt uncomfortable and quickly left the store -- and later they learned that one of them had been misidentified as a shoplifter who had recently been in the store.

A Christian district attorney from Tennessee is complaining that critics are infringing upon his religious freedom after he claimed that neither Muslims nor LGBT Americans have certain legal protections.

News Channel 5 Nashville reports that Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott this week defended himself this week after one of the people he's prosecuting tried to get him removed as special prosecutor on the grounds that he will not faithfully uphold state law.

