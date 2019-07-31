‘Fancy speeches’: Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard clash at debate over marijuana and the death penalty
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sharply criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday at the Democratic presidential debate.
Gabbard singled out Harris’ record as California Attorney General.
“I want to bring the conversation back to the criminal justice system that is disproportionately affecting black and brown people,” Gabbard said. “I’m concerned about this record of Sen. Harris. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”
“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row,” Gabbard continued. “She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”
The attack seemed to get under Harris’ skin.
“I am proud of that work,” the senator replied. “And I am proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor but doing the work of being in the position to use the power that I had to reform a system that is badly in need of reform.”
Gabbard argued that Harris had misused her opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.
“And worse yet in the case of those who are on death row, you blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so,” Gabbard repeated. “There’s no excuse for that and the people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor, you owe them an apology.”
Harris sought to set the record straight on her death penalty record.
“My entire career, I have been personally opposed to the death penalty and that has never changed,” Harris said. “I think you can judge people by when they are under fire — and it’s not about some fancy opinion on a stage but when they’re in the position to actually make a decision — what do they do.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
2020 Election
Julián Castro punches Biden on family separations at Dem debate: ‘We need to have some guts on this issue’
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro accused former Vice President Joe Biden of not having enough "guts" to pursue a path to ending migrant family separations.
At Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate on CNN, Biden was asked if he would resume the immigration policies that were in place under President Barack Obama, who deported 800,000 people.
"Absolutely not," Biden insisted before he was interrupted by protests from the crowd.
"We’re in a circumstance where if you say you can just cross the border," Biden continued, "what do you say to all of those people around the world who want the same thing to come to the United States and make the case, that they have to wait in line. The fact of the matter is, you should be able to -- if you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back."
2020 Election
Tim Ryan says Medicare for All will lose Democrats ’48 states’ — but he’s co-sponsoring almost the same bill
On Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) got into a testy exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the viability of "Medicare for All," the plan to cover all Americans' medical expenses on a single-payer insurance system administered as a public program, often envisioned to be free at the point of use. He warned that Democrats will 'lose 48 states' if they adopt this proposal as their centerpiece.
Listening to Ryan, you would never guess that — as The Daily Beast points out — he is in fact the co-sponsor of a Medicare for All bill in Congress.
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: 2020 Democrats debate on CNN’s second night
On Wednesday night, the remaining 10 Democratic candidates will gather in Detroit for the second round of July's Democratic debate.
The second night's participants will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Michael Bennet (D-CO), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and businessman Andrew Yang.
One of the most heavily anticipated aspects of the evening will be the interplay between Biden and Harris, who clashed sharply over civil rights issues in the first debate.