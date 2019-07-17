‘Fat people don’t wear shorts’: North Carolina girl goes viral after being body shamed in church

On Wednesday, WCTI News Channel 12 reported on a viral video circulating of a girl in North Carolina being body-shamed at her own church by a community leader.

“She had came [sic] in and said you’re too fat to wear those shorts, fat girls don’t wear shorts,” said 19-year-old Jenna Munger, describing the encounter, which happened as she was visiting the restroom while singing in the church choir.

On the video, which has already gathered more than 5 million views, the woman can be heard saying, “She’s a chubby girl, but she’s got a dress on that’s appropriate; it comes down to the top of her knees.”

After Jenna responded, “So, you’re sitting here calling me fat?” the woman replied, “Oh, you don’t think you are?”

According to News Channel 12, the pastor of the church has announced he is removing the woman from church leadership and will be holding a sermon to encourage people not to be ashamed of their bodies.

Watch the report below: