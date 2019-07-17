‘Fat people don’t wear shorts’: North Carolina girl goes viral after being body shamed in church
On Wednesday, WCTI News Channel 12 reported on a viral video circulating of a girl in North Carolina being body-shamed at her own church by a community leader.
“She had came [sic] in and said you’re too fat to wear those shorts, fat girls don’t wear shorts,” said 19-year-old Jenna Munger, describing the encounter, which happened as she was visiting the restroom while singing in the church choir.
On the video, which has already gathered more than 5 million views, the woman can be heard saying, “She’s a chubby girl, but she’s got a dress on that’s appropriate; it comes down to the top of her knees.”
After Jenna responded, “So, you’re sitting here calling me fat?” the woman replied, “Oh, you don’t think you are?”
According to News Channel 12, the pastor of the church has announced he is removing the woman from church leadership and will be holding a sermon to encourage people not to be ashamed of their bodies.
Watch the report below:
Former federal prosecutor says Southern District of New York may be waiting to indict Trump when he’s out of office
Former federal prosecutor Glen Kirschner explained why the Southern District of New York might be holding back on the campaign finance charges against Michael Cohen.
President Donald Trump signed multiple hush-money payments as president of the United States.
Kirschner said that he reread Judge William Pauley's orders from Wednesday to understand what the Southern District of New York prosecutors said about the documents being sealed or not.
Pauley said that the "government represents that it has concluded aspects of the investigation that justified the continued sealing of the portions of the materials related to Cohen's campaign finance violations."
Draft-dodging Trump tells Americans ‘If people don’t want to fight for our country they can leave’
President Donald Trump spoke to the press outside the White House Wednesday on his way to North Carolina telling those complaining about him to "leave."
"If people want to leave our country, they can," Trump said. "If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can [leave]. I'll never change on that, no."
It's an ironic statement from Trump because his father was able to get a doctor to diagnose him with bone spurs that prevented him from being able to go to war in Vietnam. Former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey accused Trump of lying and dodging the draft with a fake diagnosis.
Criminal sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped
The criminal sexual assault charges against actor Kevin Spacey have been dropped in a case filed by a Massachusetts district attorney. The case involved an 18-year old young man who alleged Spacey groped him in a bar in Nantucket.
"During a July 8 court hearing, the accuser decided to invoke the Fifth Amendment after being pressed by Spacey's attorney about a missing cellphone containing messages that may be relevant to the case," ABC affiliate WCVB reports.