FBI claims it lost file on neo-Nazi website Stormfront ‘after a reasonable search’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said this week that its records on the neo-Nazi website Stormfront could not be located because “they were not in their expected location.”

National security reporter Emma Best on Monday posted an FBI response to her query about the Stormfront file.

The letter stated that there are Stormfront records that could not be found.

“We were advised that the potentially responsive records were not in their expected location and could not be located after a reasonable search,” the letter said. “Following a reasonable waiting period, another attempt was made to obtain this material. This search for the missing records was also met with unsuccessful results.”

Read the entire statement below.

